The Waller Update with When He Got Injured and His Week 1 Status

Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller's debut with his new team apparently will have to wait

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller
Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller / Alain Poupart/Miami Dolphins On SI
Darren Waller's Miami Dolphins debut most likely will have to wait a bit.

The veteran tight end, who came out of retirement upon being acquired in a trade with the New York Giants, continues without having had a full practice and head coach Mike McDaniel shed some light on Waller's situation Friday.

Waller showed up on the injury report Wednesday and McDaniel said it was the result of an injury he sustained before practice that day — a practice the Dolphins planned on having Waller sit out.

"Well, while trying to prevent a setback, he had a setback before practice," McDaniel said. " So what does that mean? It means he's being challenged. The most eager player to play has another challenge. So I know he's up for it, but I don't think he's going to play this week, which wasn't planned, but the way I look at it is try not to, with your first player that comes out of retirement, try not to have a plan that you have no experience with. But we'll work through it and there it is."

McDaniel indicated that Waller is dealing with a hip strain.

"We had already planned not to practice him anyway, something that we didn't know if it was what it was until we knew what it was. But we were planning for a setback prevention, and he had a setback."

Waller spoke to the media last week, but won't be made available again until he's practicing, per Dolphins policy.

To that end, McDaniel was asked about what Waller's mind-set is these days.

"I'm sure he's discouraged," McDaniel said. "I think he's just really eager to play with his teammates, but I think you have to look at a big picture and I think you fail in life. If you set up a script proactively, it's not about us, having a pre-planned expectation of X, Y, or Z, it's how we react to it. So that's why I say it's a challenge, but this is a guy that's been made of challenges."

Waller, of course, is attempting a return to the NFL after announcing his retirement in June 2024.

Without Waller, the Dolphins would be left with two tight ends — Julian Hill and Tanner Conner — and it's likely, if not downright a lock — they'll promote somebody from the practice squad, whether it be Hayden Rucci or newcomer Greg Dulcich.

The Dolphins also figure to need others from the practice squad at running back and with kicker Riley Patterson, which presents the strong likelihood of a move involving the 53-man roster.

