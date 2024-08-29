Thursday Practice Report: Dolphins Bring Back Familiar Face
The Miami Dolphins brought back a familiar face Thursday to help out their wide receiver corps.
The team has signed veteran Robbie Chosen to the practice squad.
Chosen was released by the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday after joining that team late in camp.
Chosen appeared in nine games for the Dolphins last season, but caught only four passes for 126 yards. The highlight, of course, was a 68-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter of the 70-20 blowout victory against the Denver Broncos in the home opener in Week 3.
With Chosen aboard, the Dolphins now have two wide receivers on the practice squad, the other being 2022 fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma. The Dolphins have five wide receivers on the active roster — Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, rookie Malik Washington and newcomer Grant DuBose.
THURSDAY PRACTICE REPORT
The Dolphins practiced for the final time this week on Thursday and were missing a couple of significant players, at least in the portion open to the media.
Hill and cornerback Jalen Ramsey were among the players who were not spotted.
Also not spotted were running back Jaylen Wright and linebacker Quinton Bell.
Center Aaron Brewer and defensive lineman Calais Campbell were spotted but were not practicing.
Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and tight end Tanner Conner were spotted wearing a red (no-contact jersey).
On the positive side, defensive tackle Benito Jones and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. were at practice for the first time in a few weeks.