Thursday Practice Report: Mostly Good News

The Miami Dolphins offense was fully accounted for during the portion of practice open to the media

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs with the football against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Yasir Abdullah (56) and cornerback Montaric Brown (30) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in the season opener. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
After conducting a walk-through the previous day, the Miami Dolphins were back with a regular practice Thursday in preparation for their Week 5 game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

And the attendance during the portion of practice open to the media was encouraging as far as the prospects of having some players back in action.

Tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Kendall Fuller both were present, and it's fair to be optimistic that both could be back after missing the Monday night loss against the Tennessee Titans.

Running back Raheem Mostert also was there, which would seem to also suggest a return considering he was a game-day decision for the Tennessee game. Mostert hasn't played since the regular season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The only two players on the active roster who were not spotted were edge defender Jaelan Phillips and safety Jordan Poyer.

Phillips announced Wednesday he'll be having season-ending knee surgery, though it might not be until Saturday that the Dolphins make the official move of putting him on injured reserve, perhaps coinciding with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. being activated from PUP if the Dolphins coaches deem him ready to play against New England.

Beckham was at practice Thursday, as was cornerback Cam Smith, who spent the first four weeks of the regular season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Poyer, for his part, is dealing with a shin injury he sustained against Tennessee.

If he can't play Sunday, the logical move would be to insert fellow veteran safety Marcus Maye into the starting lineup.

