Tua Headlines Dolphins Week 18 Inactives ... But Everyone Else Is a Go

Going over the inactives for the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) attempts a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during second half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) attempts a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during second half at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins officially will be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for a second consecutive when they face the New York Jets on Sunday, but they will have all their other front-line players.

Tackle Terron Armstead, defensive lineman Calais Campbell, safety Jevon Holland, and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle all will be active after being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

Tagovailoa will miss a second consecutive game because of the hip injury he sustained in the Week 15 loss at Houston and his sixth game of the season. He was listed as doubtful on the final injury report of the week.

The only player other than Tagovailoa who will miss the game because of injury is linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., who's out with a knee injury. He'll again be replaced in the starting lineup by Tyrel Dodson, fresh off winning AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

The rest of the inactives will be LB Mohamed Kamara, OL Andrew Meyer, newly signed OL Braeden Daniels, WR Dee Eskridge and WR Erik Ezukanma.

JETS INACTIVES

The Jets inactives are headed by starting right tackle Morgan Moses, who was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

DL Quinnen Williams and G Alijah Vera-Tucker, though, will be in the lineup after both being listed as questionable as well.

The other Jets inactives are CB Michael Carter II, DL Phidarian Mathis, LB Jamin Davis, S Jaylin Simpson, EDGE Braiden McGregor and CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse.

In case you missed it, the Jets placed CB Sauce Gardner on injured reserve Saturday because of his hamstring injury.

