Tua: 'I Get the Ball Out Fast'
The Miami Dolphins offensive line has been under scrutiny for ... well ... a very long time, but you won't catch quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sweating it — at least not publicly.
In his weekly media session Monday, Tagovailoa was asked about his confidence level in his offensive line and he came up with this quick reply: "Well, brutha, I get the ball out fast, so I'm confident with anybody we got up there, I'll tell you that. I'm confident with anybody we get out there."
Tua certainly is not wrong about his ability to get the ball out quickly, which obviously is one of his strengths. It's also one reason analytics will show he had the lowest average pocket time in the NFL last season at 2.1 seconds.
Per another set of data, the Dolphins ranked 31st in the NFL in pass block win rate, though a "win" in this category requires holding a block for 2.5 seconds, longer than Tua got the ball off on many occasions.
The Dolphins scheme uses a large amount of very quick throws, which maximize the fast skill position players' speed and minimize the need for premium pass protection.
THE UNCERTAIN OFFENSIVE LINE
The problem with Tua's comment is that it does matter who's providing the pass protection when Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle can't get open quickly against better opponents and Tua, no matter his quick release, has to hang on to the ball for a bit longer.
And the Dolphins offensive line, less than two weeks before the start of the regular season, is most definitely in a state of flux.
Left tackle Terron Armstead, the best player on the line, has barely practiced all summer. Projected starting left guard Isaiah Wynn will start the season on PUP. Projected starting center Aaron Brewer has been sidelined for a couple of weeks.
As we discussed a week or two ago, the Dolphins offensive line doesn't appear to have the personnel to be a top-ranking unit in the NFL, but the scheme is designed to help it with all the misdirection in the running game and the quick throws.
And that's where, absolutely, Tua getting the ball out quick helps.