Tua Not Playing Around with Family Security
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is not playing around when it comes to protecting his family.
In the wake of a series of break-ins at the homes of professional athletes, the latest incident involving Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Tagovailoa was asked during his weekly media session Wednesday whether he was concerned or afraid about his teammates or himself.
Tagovailoa revealed he already has been the victim of a property crime, and even though it didn't involve a break-in, he was going to do everything in his power to make sure it didn't happen a second time.
"Well, I have personal security just because my house had gotten broken into ... not necessarily my house, but one of my cars, and so it's a little too close for my comfort with my family being in the house," Tagovailoa said. "So we got personal security to take care of all of that when we're on the road. We got someone with my wife, got someone also at the house surveying the house.
"So just to let that be known, they are armed. So I hope if you decide to go to my house, you think twice."
Tagovailoa said the incident happened last year or two years ago and he recently hired security.
Other recent victims included Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.
The Dolphins quarterback said that he wasn't concerned about being a target.
"I wouldn't say necessarily I would be a target," Tua said, "but I wouldn't want to play ... the chances with my family and my kids sleeping, my wife sleeping, me sleeping at the house."