Tua's Interesting Tyreek 2,000 Comments
Tyreek Hill's quest for 2,000 last season absolutely was a thing, and Tua Tagovailoa says it almost became a focal point for the Miami Dolphins.
Tagovailoa's interview on The Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz earlier this week drew national headlines for his comments about former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, but it also should have been noteworthy for what he said about Hill and the pursuit of making him the first 2,000-yard receiver in NFL history.
"Last year, we were, in a way, really trying to help Tyreek get to that 2,000-yard mark," Tua said. "It wasn't like we were trying to hide that. It was pretty obvious. Trying to feed him the ball and whatnot."
Hill was on pace to reach 2,000 yards before the Monday night game against the Tennessee Titans in mid-December, but the ankle injury sidelined him the next week and limited his output down the stretch.
Tua said that fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who had a third 1,000-yard performance in as many seasons with the Dolphins was on board with the idea of feeding Hill, even at the cost of targets for him.
"We all have a good enough relationship off the field to where Jyalen can come up to me at any point, even in the games and whatnot, and tell me, like, 'I need some some shine too.' And I can go up to Mike and say, 'Hey, like, we need some more plays for X in this drive or throughout this game and Reek would be cool with that.
"Well, the cool thing about it was, like, Jaylen knew we were trying to do that for Reek, and he's like, 'Dude, I'm just here to support, like, whatever I can do. Like, if I get the ball, I'm making the best out of that opportunity and whatnot.' "
HILL'S NEW OUTLOOK
Before last season, Hill proclaimed he was going to lead the league with 2,000 receiving yards or better. While he fell short of the 2,000 mark, he did lead the NFL in receiving yardage.
This year, Hill isn't talking about 2,000 yards as a goal, even though he obviously wouldn't object.
"That'd be great," he said. "Grand scenario. But I feel like at the same time I have to understand that the position that I'm in and me being one of the leaders and just singling out an individual goal like that — because I had time to go look at it and talk about it with my family; and that's very selfish of me."
Hill's goals for this reason are very simple.
"I would want us to, A, win a playoff game," he said. "I would love that. We're going to start with that. Then moving forward continuing to build on that, we're going to move to the Super Bowl. It's one step at a time."