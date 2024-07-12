Tua Tagovailoa to Participate in Charity Series
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be featured on an episode of ESPN's "My Wish" Series segment on July 17th. The series will begin it's 17th season this Sunday, featuring Olympians and NFL, MLB, and NCAA stars.
"My Wish" has worked with the Make-A-Wish foundation since 2006, helping fulfill 84 sports-themed wishes for children who have critical illnesses.
Per ESPN, Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are granting the wish of Yisroel, a 15-year-old on a transplant list.
"[Yisroel] needs to give himself shots to overcome the impacts of his disease," ESPN Communications Director Andy Hall wrote. "A passionate football fan, he cannot play the sport due to his health condition. For his wish, the South Florida native wanted to spend time with his favorite NFL team and meet Tagovailoa."
ESPN producer Eric Dowling said Yisroel is "always watching his hometown team when he can."
"The chance to throw the football with Tua is something he will cherish forever. It's a dream every lifelong sports fan can relate to," Dowling said.
Tagovailoa is not the only big-name athlete partaking in the series this year. Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky, the Duke Men's Basketball team, the San Fransisco 49ers, and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman will all be part of the series.
Tagovailoa has a history of charitable work. In February 2021, Tagovailoa announced the start of the Tua Foundation, a nonprofit organization "dedicated to the support of youth initiatives, health and wellness, and other charitable causes."
"It is my deepest hope that the Tua Foundation will make a meaningful impact in support of those in need," Tagovailoa said. "Helping others is a tenet of my faith and who I am. This is a cause close to my heart."
In June 2020, Tagovailoa established a $300,000 scholarship at his high school, Saint Louis School, in Honolulu, Hawaii. Four scholarships were to be awarded to students for four years, each named in honor of his grandparents, per the Tua Foundation site.
Tagovailoa is currently attempting to get a contract extension, as his rookie contract will expire in 2025. Tagovailoa's cap hit this year will be just over $23 million.