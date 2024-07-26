Tua To Participate In Full Practice Friday
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will practice Friday and, "as far as today, you will observe him playing football in a multitude of fashions."
He said that although Tagovailoa didn't practice on Thursday, nothing has changed, and he talks to the "hold-in" quarterback daily about the daily plan.
Tagovailoa's day off had nothing to do with a veteran rest's day as several older players had on Thursday, including safety Jordan Poyer, cornerback Kendall Fuller, tackle Terron Armstead, defensive tackle Calais Campbell, and tight end Jonnu Smith.
"It's important to assess all the variables and take into consideration that everyone involved as the head coach to get in front of it, but there are a lot of days we're trying to extrapolate that and a lot of days you can't account for which way the wind blows," he said.
McDaniel said that while Tagovailoa didn't practice, he was involved in every snap on a mental basis. Tagovailoa held a radio in his hand to listen to the play calls. McDaniel added that he has yet to field many questions about Tagovailoa's status from his players and feels his team knows and understands the business side of football.
McDaniel was ecstatic when told that fullback Alec Ingold said that practicing without their starting quarterback helps prepare the team for the regular season when starters get injured and the backups must step up to fill the void.
"That's outstanding and exactly how I feel about it," McDaniel said. "In a lot of ways I'm very hopeful that everyone sees it the same way. We have a bunch of grown men working together day after day, starting to learn each other, so that fires me up. I can't wait to give him a fist bump because that's exactly what you do. You use the opportunity for every sort of advantage."