Tuesday Notebook: Bailey's Big Day, Berrios, New Contracts, Remaining UFAs
Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios said goodbye to the city of Miami when he agreed to terms with the Houston Texans on Monday, and he expressed his feelings about his journey with an Instagram message.
Specifically, Berrios reflected on the opportunity to play for the Dolphins after playing for the University of Miami.
Among the more than 600 comments about Berrios' post were messages from former teammates such as Zach Sieler, Jaylen Waddle and Duke Riley.
BAILEY'S BIG DAY
Dolphins punter Jake Bailey was married in Cabo San Lucas on Saturday, and his wedding to attorney Bailey Medeiros got the People magazine treatment.
A full story was devoted to the wedding, whose guests included Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders and Denver Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham, who played with Bailey for the New England Patriots.
It was during his time with the Patriots that Bailey met Medeiros, with People indicating the two met after Medeiros (a former Patriots cheerleader) began following him on Instagram because of his last name.
Bailey is heading into his third season with the Dolphins after joining the team as an unrestricted free agent in 2023.
No word on whether his new wife plans on taking his last name, which would make her Bailey Bailey.
CONTRACT DETAILS
The contracts for new Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson and guard James Daniels were revealed Tuesday, one day after both players agreed to come to Miami once the 2025 league year kicks off Wednesday.
Of note, Wilson will carry on his one-year deal a cap number of $6 million in 2025 with a base salary of $1.26 million and a signing bonus of $4.75 million, per overthecap.com.
Daniels signed a three-year contract for a potential value of $24 million. It includes the same veteran minimum salary of $1.26 million with a $6 million signing bonus and per game roster bonuses of $3.75 million over the three years of the contract. Daniels' salary for 2026 and 2027 has no guarantees.
Additionally, the two salary websites (Over the Cap and Spotrac) now show Bradley Chubb's revised contract calling for the same veteran minimum salary. Per overthecap.com, he received a $7.44 million signing bonus and can earn up to $2.2 million in per game bonuses.
REMAINING UFAs
With Berrios, safety Jevon Holland and guard Robert Jones agreeing to terms with other teams, and Elijah Campbell and Matt Dickerson re-signing, the Dolphins had 21 remaining players headed for unrestricted free agency in 24 hours later.
Those 21 players: QB Tyler Huntley, RB Jeff Wilson Jr., WR River Cracraft, WR Dee Eskridge, TE Jack Stoll, T Kendall Lamm, G/T Jackson Carman, G Isaiah Wynn, G Liam Eichenberg, DT Calais Campbell, DT Benito Jones, DT Da'Shawn Hand, EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah, EDGE Tyus Bowser, EDGE Cam Brown, LB Anthony Walker Jr., LB Tyrel Dodson, LB Duke Riley, CB Siran Neal, S Jorday Poyer and LS Jake McQuaide.
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz also will become an unrestricted free agent as a non-tendered RFA.