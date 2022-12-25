Dolphins Give Too Many Gifts on Christmas

The Miami Dolphins tied their season high with four turnovers in a 26-20 loss against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins got their usual big plays against the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, but they also delivered too many gifts and the result was a fourth consecutive loss.

The Dolphins turned the ball over four times, including three interceptions by Tua Tagovailoa, and that was the key in a 26-20 loss at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins now are 8-7 and remain in great position to make the playoffs, but they're just not looking like a playoff team right now.

BIG PLAYS GIVE DOLPHINS AN EARLY CUSHION

Jaylen Waddle had an 84-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter and Tyreek Hill set up another score with a 52-yard catch to help the Dolphins take a 20-10 lead in the first half, but they were held scoreless in the second half for the third time this season.

The last interception, by cornerback Rasul Douglas, came with 1:29 left after Green Bay had kicked a field goal to make it 26-20 with before the two-minute warning.

The Dolphins began their final drive at their own 28 with no timeouts left needing a touchdown to pull out their first victory of December, but those hopes ended on the second play after Tua had thrown a 3-yard pass to running back Jeff Wilson Jr.

Green Bay took its first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter on Mason Crosby's third of four field goals, that one set up by a Jaire Alexander interception.

The pick came on the next play after rookie free agent Kader Kohou picked off Aaron Rodgers in the end zone for his first NFL interception.

The Dolphins' next drive ended with another interception, that one by linebacker De'Vondre Campbell that eventually led to Crosby's fourth field goal.

JAYLEN WADDLE AND TYREEK HILL REACH TRIPLE DIGITS

Waddle (143) and Hill (103) each topped the 100-yard receiving mark thanks to their big plays.

Tagovailoa finished with 310 passing yards, but his day clearly was overshadowed by the interceptions.

Likewise, the running game had another solid outing, with Mostert and Wilson combined for 82 yards on 17 carries (almost 5 yards a carry), but that was overshadowed by Mostert's fumble.

That came when the Dolphins looked in control of the game.

Miami led 20-10 and had the ball at its 49-yard around the two-minute warning with a great opportunity to pad its lead when defensive lineman Jarran Reed stripped Mostert and recovered the fumble.

While Green Bay only was able to turn the turnover into a field goal, it allowed the Packers to go into halftime within one score.

It was a omen of bad things to come in the second half for the Dolphins, whose second-half drives ended in a missed field goal and the two Tagovailoa interceptions.

The Dolphins ended up outgaining Green Bay 376-301 and shut down a good Packers running game, but simply couldn't overcome the turnovers.

The four turnovers matched the season high first set in the 33-17 loss against the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 4.

That was the game that began the Dolphins slide that the team will be hoping to finally end next Sunday against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

