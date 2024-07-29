All Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa Checks In at No. 36 On the NFL Top 100 List for 2024

The quarterback joins several of his teammates on the list revealed on Monday.

Jul 29, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) reacts while talking to reporters during an interview after training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Tua Tagovailoa, fresh off of signing a four-year $212,4 million extension with the Miami Dolphins, will become the fourth-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

That does not correlate to his being voted the 36th-best player in the league. A portion of the NFL Top 100 was released Monday and revealed his ranking. Tagovailoa is rated ahead of Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford, Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers and Trevor Lawrence,

The only quarterbacks ranked ahead of Tagovailoa were Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott, and Josh Allen.

Tagovailoa's teammates and opponents don't reflect the ranking when speaking about Tagovailoa.

"Tua's special. He's a franchise guy. He's an elite quarterback," veteran tackle Terron Armstead said. He hasn't even scratched the surface yet. He's young. He's going to be one of the best for a very long time."

Fullback Alec Ingold echoed Armstead's sentiments. He also said Tagovailoa has a certain aura about him.

"It feels different having No. 1 in the huddle," Ingold said. "It gives you confidence. You know you are walking into a huddle with a stud.

Bradley Chubb said Tagovailoa is always smiling. Even during the losses last season, Tagovailoa always took things in stride.

"He's a happy-go-lucky guy. You are never going to see him in a bad mood," Chubb said. He's a joy to be around."

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill said Tagovailoa is so accurate he can throw every ball through a tight window.

"His accuracy stands out from anything. He throws such a receiver-friendly pass it's like an extended handoff," Hill said. "He throws the ball through an open window, and that's what makes him so good."

Denver Broncos defensive back Patrick Surtain II paid tribute to Tagovailoa as well.

"Tua Dimes, that's what I call him," Surtain said, "Tua makes every throw looks effortless. He makes every throw look easy,"

Other Miami Dolphins included on the list are Terron Armstead (No. 67), Jordan Poyer (No. 65), Jaylen Waddle (No. 63), Bradley Chubb (No. 62), and Raheem Mostert (No.60).

The Top 25 have yet to be released. It is a safe bet that Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Ramsey will be on that list.

