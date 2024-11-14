Tyreek 'Gutting It Out' for Dolphins
Tyreek Hill confirmed Wednesday that surgery was discussed as an option to address his wrist injury, but the Miami Dolphins wide receiver is not ready to go that route.
"I've been talking to a lot of people about this particular injury," Hill said. "At the end of day, man, I just gotta suck it up and just deal with the pain. It's gonna get worse the more I play, but I gotta gut it out for my team. Like I'm here, I'm locked in no matter what, no matter how I feel, you know?
"So even if I gotta cut my wrist off, I'm still out there because I love the game of football. Surgery was brought up, and it was talked about whenever I talked to a few of the doctors. But, you know what, it's my call at the end of the day and my call is to stay out on the field."
Hill has been dealing with the injury since a joint practice with the Washington Commanders in early August, a little less than two weeks after he signed a restructured contract. The injury was aggravated during the Week 9 game against the Buffalo Bills.
Hill was listed as questionable for the Monday night game against the L.A. Rams, but he was in the lineup as he's been for every game this season and finished with only three catches for 16 yards but scored his first touchdown since the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“Anytime you get somebody like that and of that caliber out, it’s tough," QB Tua Tagovailoa said after the game Monday night. "It was tough. I mean, we found out literally (Sunday) night whether he was going to play or not. It was kind of nerve wracking, if you will, but he was able to play and that was cool.”
