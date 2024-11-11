Could Surgery Be Coming for Tyreek?
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill remains a question for the team's Monday night game against the Los Angeles Rams, and now there are new questions regarding the severity of his wrist injury.
Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said during his weekly appearance on South Florida TV station WSVN, that his superstar client was doing everything in his power to be able to play against the Rams, a game the Dolphins desperately need if they hope to be able to make a second-half playoff push.
But it's what Rosenhaus didn't say that was more interesting, and potentially problematic.
In light of a social media post based by a non-journalist off an overheard conversation, Rosenhaus was asked whether Hill might consider surgery if the Dolphins' outlook gets worse than it already is.
If the idea of surgery was absurd or out of left field, one would think Rosenhaus quickly would have dismissed the idea.
Instead, he said this: "You know, that's not something I'm prepared to discuss publicly. I think that's something that really will be internal between myself and Tyreek and his family and the team right now. I know he's focused on doing everything that he can to get ready to play in the game tomorrow night. It's obviously a big game, and I think everybody knows how important this game is, and let's focus on that right now."
Hill missed the past two practices heading into the Rams game and was listed as questionable on the final injury report.
Before the Saturday practice, head coach Mike McDaniel revealed that Hill sustained the injury in a joint practice with the Washington Commanders in August and the issue flared up during the 30-27 loss against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday.
It's unclear exactly when Hill aggravated the injury, but he grabbed his left wrist and asked out of the game following a running play by Raheem Mostert in the second half shortly before Hill returned and had a 28-yard reception to set up a Dolphins field goal.
Doctor Jesse Morse, owner of @InjuryExpertz and who goes by "Fantasy Doc," suggested that surgery could be required to fix the issue based on the information he has (and not personal examination.
TYREEK HILL'S 2024 SEASON
Before he surfaced on the injury report the week of the Week 8 game against the Arizona Cardinals because of a foot injury sustained in practice, Hill hadn't been on the injury report all season except for a missed practice here and there because of a rest day.
Hill has missed one game since he joined the Dolphins via trade in March 2022, that coming last December when he sat out the 30-0 victory against the New York Jets because of an ankle injury.
Despite appearing in every game this season, Hill is on pace to finish with 948 yards, which would mark only the third time in nine NFL seasons he would fail to reach 1,000 yards.