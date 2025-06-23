Tyreek Ready for a New Race Challenge
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill already has moved on to his next racing challenge.
Roughly a week after a planned race with Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles was called off, the five-time first-team All-Pro challenged YouTuber IShowSpeed. Hill called out the online streamer on social media while reacting to one of his recent races on Monday.
“Speed, once again, you’re ducking me,” Hill said. “We were at Fanatics Fest… You live in Miami, I live in Miami, so I don’t know.”
Lyles said his race with Hill, which was scheduled for this past weekend, was ultimately cancelled due to undisclosed personal reasons. After running the 100 meters in 10.15 seconds earlier this month, Hill seems eager to find an opponent.
“The race was great, but you're too slew-footed,” Hill said after watching IShowSpeed. “Let's get this race in. I'm your next opponent—let’s get it bruh!”
In March, IShowSpeed claimed to have run a 10.5-second 100-meter dash, just .35 seconds slower than Hill’s most recent time. The gap between Hill and IShowSpeed’s claimed times is nearly identical to the difference between Hill and Lyles, who won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a time of 9.79 seconds.
Lyles also beat Speed in a 50-meter race back in November. While Hill is ready to race, we’ll have to wait and see if IShowSpeed accepts the challenge.
Tyreek steals the show at Fanatics Fest
A race between Hill and IShowSpeed would’ve been one of the top highlights at Fanatics Fest, an annual sports and pop culture crossover event featuring panels and competitions. That said, Hill still made the most of his time in front of a microphone over the weekend.
The Dolphins have been expected to move on from cornerback Jalen Ramsey since April, but Hill shared his plan to convince him to stay in Miami.
“I’m getting Ramsey back in a Dolphins jersey,” Hill said. “I don’t care what they say.”
In a different clip, Hill threw shade at a Buffalo Bills defense that’s held him to 58 yards per game since he was traded to Miami in 2022.
“Whenever we play the Bills, those guys typically play Cover Four because they’re a bunch of b*tches,” Hill said.
With little news expected before training camp, except a potential Ramsey trade, Hill is doing his part to keep fans engaged and entertained until football season returns in late July.