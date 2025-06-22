Tyreek: I'm Bringing Ramsey Back
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill hopes one of the offseason’s top storylines comes to an end with three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey staying with the franchise.
Despite ongoing trade discussions involving Ramsey, Hill shared his stance at Fanatics Fest on Saturday and said he plans to make his case directly to Ramsey.
“I’m going to hang out with Ramsey next week,” Hill said. “I’m getting Ramsey back in a Dolphins jersey… I don’t care what they say.”
Hill doubled down, posting a clip of the interview and tagging Ramsey on social media later that day. His campaign to keep Ramsey in Miami came one day after ESPN’s Adam Schefter said he expects a deal to happen by training camp.
“He's a dog," Hill said of Ramsey. "He's one of the best corners in the league, man. Great leader. Great teammate too, though. So, that's what he doesn't get a lot of credit for, man.
“We need him on the Dolphins."
Hill is not wrong about Ramsey’s talent, and Miami lacks established options at cornerback if he is out of the equation. Even in his ninth season, Ramsey was Miami’s clear-cut No. 1 cornerback last year and was often matched up against opponents’ top receivers. Quarterbacks averaged 12 yards per completion and threw two touchdowns when targeting Ramsey, according to PFF.
However, keeping Ramsey in Miami seems unlikely. GM Chris Grier said in April that both the franchise and Ramsey agreed it was time to part ways after two seasons. Since then, Ramsey posted that “a new chapter awaits” on social media on May 28.
Head coach Mike McDaniel, meanwhile, has mostly sidestepped questions about Ramsey.
“We are focused on building the Dolphins today, and anything outside of that, any sort of distractions I’m not focused on,” he said when asked about Ramsey on June 10, adding “my job is to react and control my controllables and make sure that people are moving in one direction appropriately.”
As much as Ramsey could still help the Dolphins, the tone throughout the offseason suggests Hill’s hope for a reunion may be overly optimistic.
Hill Takes a Shot at the Bills
A five-time first-team All-Pro, Hill didn’t hold back when asked about the Buffalo Bills at Fanatics Fest, where he appeared on a panel alongside CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys and Davante Adams of the Los Angeles Rams.
“Whenever we play the Bills, those guys typically play Cover Four because they’re a bunch of b*tches,” Hill said.
Hill has caught 45 of 73 targets for 470 yards and just two touchdowns across nine regular season games against the Chiefs. Since joining the Dolphins, he’s averaged roughly 58 yards per game while catching 28 of 46 targets when facing the Bills.
Keep in mind, however, that Hill’s struggles are part of a larger issue.
Miami won its first game against Buffalo after trading for Hill, 21-19 on Sept. 25, 2022, but lost the next six matchups, including a 34-31 loss in the 2022 Wild Card Round. Since a 34-31 overtime win on Dec. 24, 2016, the Dolphins are just 2-13 against the Bills.
Hill may not like how Buffalo defends him, but cracking Sean McDermott’s scheme remains one of Miami’s biggest hurdles as it looks to end the Bills’ five-year run as AFC East champions.