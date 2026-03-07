5 Steps Dolphins Must Take for Successful Free Agency

The Miami Dolphins have a challenging road ahead as free agency approaches.

The team made some moves to free up some cap space Friday, but with just $5 million to work with, it’s not likely they’ll be adding a lot of premier talent. However, that doesn’t mean there’s not a plan for the Dolphins to make the most of their situation.

We’re going to lay out five steps the Dolphins need to take before and during the free agency period to consider it a success.

1. Finally Make the Tua Decision

One of the best things Miami can do going into free agency is not have any more question marks hanging over its head with players on the roster. There are others who fall into this category, but none of them carry the weight Tua does.

The Dolphins should either cut Tua with a post-June 1 designation or trade him (assuming they even have an offer, which seems unlikely). We’ve already seen the Cardinals and Raiders move on from Kyler Murray and Geno Smith, respectively, and it’s time for Miami to follow suit.

If the team wants to hang onto Tua for a week or so into free agency to see if a team gets desperate after missing on its preferred QB option, that makes some sense at least.

Still, this is a situation that should be resolved sooner rather than later. Keeping him around just leaves a cloud over the organization’s new build.

2. Trade Minkah Fitzpatrick

This is another issue that should be resolved by the time free agency starts.

Fitzpatrick been on the trade block since at least before the NFL combine. Miami should move him before free agency begins because the group of free agent safeties is actually pretty good.

If teams start finding success there, it could remove some of the contenders who want to acquire Fitzpatrick. If the Dolphins do retain Minkah, they’ll have to find some way to lower his cap this season or outright release him.

Obviously, the preference is to trade him for the best available offer.

3. Add Baseline Talent on Defense

Moving on to the actual free agency period, the Dolphins need to focus on adding some baseline talent at a couple of spots on defense.

Right now, the team’s cornerback and edge rooms are basically empty. You could make the argument that the Dolphins have Jason Marshall Jr., JuJu Brents, and Storm Duck under contract at cornerback, but the latter two names are coming off serious injuries.

Going young is great, but the Dolphins just need players to take snaps in those rooms, especially at edge. We highlighted former Green Bay Packer edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare as an option, but there are some others.

Charles Omenihu (Chiefs) and Clelin Ferrell (49ers) are two potential low-cost options that would fit Miami’s scheme under new head coach Jeff Hafley pretty well.

Cornerback is a bit harder to parse out, but one name everyone is familiar with stands out: Kader Kohou. Bringing Kohou back makes sense from a scheme and culture perspective. Plus, he probably won’t have a huge market after missing all of last season.

4. Add Offensive Line Depth

This becomes extra important in a world where the team has to move on from Austin Jackson. Even if they keep him around on a reduced salary, his injury history and the hole at right guard still make this a critical position to address.

Backups Larry Borom and Cole Strange took a lot of snaps last season and are hitting the free agency market. We’d be in favor of bringing one of them back (preferably Borom), but there are a few outside options of interest.

Spencer Burford (49ers), Cordell Volson (Bengals) and Brock Hoffman (Cowboys) could be options at guard, depending on their price point.

Whether it’s bringing back Borom or an outside addition, Miami needs a depth piece along the offensive line — there are always injuries upfront for every team.

5. Don't Chase the Market

Our last point is more of an abstract one, but it might be the most important. Even if Miami manages to clear more space via pay cuts, trades, or extensions, it shouldn’t be chasing the expensive players in this class.

In fact, the Dolphins shouldn’t be chasing the market on any player. If someone like or Borom or Kohou gets contract offers for $5 million, and the Dolphins’ budget for them is $3 million, the team should let them walk.

Part of the reason teams get into trouble is when free-agent inflation pushes them past their allotted budget for a player. There can be a time and a place for that, but it should be exceedingly rare and only when the team is ready to compete.

The Dolphins are not even close to that category. Responsible spending this offseason will make everyone’s life easier when they are ready to compete.