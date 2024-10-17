Tyreek Talking Trash with New AFC East WRs ... or Is This More Trolling?
Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill isn’t one to shy away from competition — or a bit of trolling.
His latest quip comes after wide receiver Davante Adams was traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the New York Jets for a 2025 conditional third-round pick, while Amari Cooper was sent from the Cleveland Browns to the Buffalo Bills along with a 2025 sixth-round pick in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round selection.
When asked about the recent trades, Hill couldn’t resist poking some fun at his fellow high-profiled AFC wideouts.
“They’re still not the best receiver in the league, because I am and I stand on that,” Hill said. “I want my momma to send me this and say, ‘You’re talking your trash today,’ because I am.' "
Hill even teased the changes on his X account, posting:
"Things getting interesting in the wideout department in the AFC East."
But while Hill enjoys stirring up conversation from time to time, his focus remains on this season.
How Hill is Staying Focused Despite Dolphins’ Offensive Struggles
Hill is no stranger to causing a buzz through social media.
When trade rumors surrounding Adams first surfaced, Hill fueled speculation with a cryptic post:
Dolphins fans wondered if Hill himself was involved, but he quickly set the record straight.
“I’m really happy where I’m at,” Hill said later. “Even after Tua [Tagovailoa] sustained a concussion, I didn’t want to go anywhere. I’m just focused on right here and right now. We’ve got a beautiful team here, and I want to be a part of it.”
Through five games, he’s caught 23 passes for 286 yards, a significant drop from his 651-yard start last season.
Hill is on pace to miss the 1,000-yard mark for the first time with Miami and the first time since 2019, when he missed four games after a sternoclavicular dislocation in Kansas City’s opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Despite Miami’s offensive struggles, Hill’s confidence in his teammates and himself hasn’t wavered.
“I’m not going to make no excuses,” he said. “I’m not going to point anybody out because that’s not what I do, man. I’m here for my brothers all day long.”
How Hill is Embracing the New Wide Receiver Additions in the AFC East
The addition of Adams and Cooper adds star power to the AFC East, and fans are already buzzing about the matchups. Hill acknowledges the stiff competition but embraces the challenge.
“For Davante, I know that’s where he wanted to be,” Hill said of Adams’ reunion with Aaron Rodgers. “And Amari — him and Josh Allen are going to be dangerous together. It’s going to be a good test for our DBs [defensive backs] when we play them.”
However, Hill remains confident in Miami’s defense, particularly cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
“We got Jalen Ramsey on our team — we straight,” Hill said.
Hill’s Numbers Are Down, But His Confidence Is Up
Despite being ranked No. 1 in the NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2024, Hill's production this season has dipped.
After a strong season opener, Hill has yet to crack the 100-yard mark in a game. The absence of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has been out since Week 2 due to a concussion, has been a major factor.
Backup quarterback Tyler “Snoop” Huntley has struggled to develop chemistry with Hill, missing him on several deep routes. However, Hill remains optimistic, praising Huntley’s work ethic during the bye week.
“He’s been doing a great job,” Hill said. “He’s been doing a fantastic job over communicating with clarity amongst the guys. I can see the confidence each and every week from playcalling to getting guys in line and just understanding the playbook.”
“I’m going to do my thing regardless,” Hill added. “Cheetah’s going to be Cheetah. I’m not here to make excuses or call anyone out. I trust my coaches and my teammates.”
How Hill Keeps Looking Ahead
As the Dolphins prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, Hill is eager to help the team get back on track. With 12 games remaining in the season, he remains confident that Miami can turn things around.
“We’re always happy about winning,” Hill said. “I think that’s the most positive thing any team would want. Obviously, the first few games didn’t start the way we wanted it to. We’re 2-3, but it’s all about how you finish.”
No matter who lines up across from him, whether it’s Adams, Cooper, or another star receiver, Hill appears to be ready to face the challenge. And, as he likes to remind everyone, “Cheetah’s going to be Cheetah.”