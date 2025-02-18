All Dolphins

Veteran Backup QB Option Disappears

Andy Dalton has signed a new contract to remain with the Carolina Panthers

Alain Poupart

Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looks on from the field during the second half against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium.
/ Amber Searls-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins' search for a veteran backup quarterback has one less candidate.

Andy Dalton, who was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent March 12, agreed to a two-year agreement to remain with the Carolina Panthers as the backup to 2023 first overall pick Bryce Young.

The deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, is worth $8 million up to potentially $10 million with $6 million guaranteed.

It's the kind of money the Dolphins absolutely should have no hesitation in spending to secure a better backup quarterback option than they had in 2024.

Given his extensive starting experience and obvious willingness to accept a backup role, Dalton was the ideal candidate for the job of being the Dolphins' No. 2 quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa.

THE OTHER BACKUP QB OPTIONS FOR THE DOLPHINS

With Dalton now out of reach, the list of candidates among pending UFAs would include Marcus Mariota of the Washington Commanders, Joe Flacco of the Indianapolis Colts, Jimmy Garoppolo of the Los Angeles Rams and Carson Wentz of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Schefter reported a couple of weeks ago he expected the Dolphins to make a push for Mariota.

Tagovailoa is the only Dolphins quarterback under contract for 2025.

Tyler Huntley, who started five games last season after being picked up off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent myself.

There's certainly a possibility the Dolphins might bring him back, but they still should be looking for an upgrade after going 2-4 in the six games Tagovailoa couldn't start because of injuries.

Sam Darnold figures to be the most sought-after free agent QB after his rebound season with the Minnesota Vikings, but he figures to want a chance to start again in 2025, which is not something the Dolphins can offer because of their commitment to Tagovailoa.

Zach Wilson and Drew Lock both have impressive physical ability, but they also have been very inconsistent in their careers, so they probably don't fit what the Dolphins need.

