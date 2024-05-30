Waddle's Top 10 Plays
In the aftermath of Jaylen Waddle agreeing to terms on a new contract that will guarantee him $76 million over three years, according to reports, we take a look at 10 of the top plays that Waddle made throughout his young career.
1. 2021, Week 1, at New England
It was the ninth play of a long drive and Waddle dove for the pylon from the 2-yard line to mark his first catch as an NFL player as well as his first score. Tua Tagaovailoa rolled to his left and hit Waddle at the 2-yard line and Waddle had his first NFL touchdown.
2. 2022, Week 1, vs. New England
In Mike McDaniel's debut as Dolphins head coach, he decided to go for it on fourth-and-7 from the Patriots 42-yard line leading 10-0 late in the first half. Tagovailoa threw a quick slant to Waddle in the middle of the field and he scored untouched as he outpaced the defenders.
3. 2023, Week 15 vs. New York Jets
Waddle beat cornerback D.J. Reed in one-on-one coverage with a quick in-and-up move to score on a 60-yard play in a 30-0 victory.
4. 2022, Week 2 at Baltimore
Completing the Dolphins' remarkable comeback from a 35-14 deficit, Waddle caught a high pass in the end zone after Tagovailoa scrambled out of the pocket for the game-winning score in the 42-38 victory.
5. 2023, Week 1 at Los Angeles Chargers
Waddle caught an 8-yard slant on first down and used his speed to get to the corner and turn it into a 35-yard gain.
6. 2023, Week 5 vs. New York Giants
Waddle caught a screen pass and turned it into a 20-yard catch and run. Waddle then finished the drive with a 2-yard reception for a touchdown where he fought double coverage for the football.
7. 2022, Week 15 at Buffalo
Tagovailoa hooked up with Waddle on a third-and-4 play and the two connected for a 67-yard touchdown after Waddle caught the ball around the Bills 45-yard line.
8. 2022, Week 8 at Detroit
On third-and-6, Waddle made a tremendous over-the-shoulder catch for a 29-yard score in the Dolphins' 31-27 victory.
9. 2023, Week 16 vs. Dallas
In a game against the Cowboys that the Dolphins ultimately would win to clinch their playoff berth, Waddle made a tremendous play on Christmas Eve, from deep in his own end. With Tagovailoa standing in his own end zone and the ball on the Miami 3- yard line on a third-and-8, Waddle ran a go route down the right sideline and caught a 50-yard bomb from Tagovailoa to give Miami some breathing room and a big first down.
10. 2022, Week 16 vs. Green Bay
Waddle scored an 84-yard touchdown against the Green Bay Packers to give the Dolphins a temporary lead during week 16 of the 2022 season. Tagovailoa threw a short crosser to Waddle at the 24-yard line and Waddle then outraced the secondary with a key downfield block from Tyreek Hill to score the longest pass play of the season for Miami.
