Waddle Watches, Gains Wisdom While Held Out
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has not participated in either of the two preseason games against the Atlanta Falcons or the Washington Commanders.
He finally practiced on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but did not participate in team 11-on-11 drills. He's been held out due to a nagging injury he sustained during training camp.
"Just getting back right, just listening to the guys, just following my body," Waddle said Wednesday morning from Tampa. "Something minor, but something that we have to respect. I'm just happy to be back out here working with the guys."
Waddle is slowly working his way back into the lineup. He had been nursing nagging injuries, but he said he would be able to go if it were the regular season.
"I'm always ready to go," Waddle said. "Sometimes they just gotta pull me back and keep me for myself and having me out there for regular season."
He would like to play in the final preseason game on Friday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the Dolphins might hold him out as a precaution.
"If they want me to go out there, I'm always down to get out there and play," Waddle said, "So, whatever they want me to do, I've got to ask Mike [McDaniel]."
Waddle did not play in any preseason games last year, either. The only benefit Waddle would get, he stated, is being hit in a live game. His body is not used to that, and it is considerably different from practice.
"It definitely is because that's the first time being tackled in six, seven months," Waddle said. "So it is a little different. But, ultimately it's about health and the best thing for the team and for myself."
Last season, Waddle appeared to get nicked up and injured at various times. He might miss a few series from certain games. He was also held out of three games last season due to injuries. He is looking to avoid the same thing from happening this season.
"It's definitely difficult just getting these minor little injuries. It's just part of the game," Waddle said, "Obviously, it's something you don't want, but you've got to respect sometimes. But, yeah man, it's football."
Waddle said he uses his time on the sidelines to learn as much about the opponent as possible. He observes and sees what is happening out on the field from a different perspective.
"You see a lot more, especially when you're not playing. You get to watch the offense work, especially from the sideline," Waddle said. "When you get back in the game, you can take some of the stuff you learned from the sideline because it's a different point of view knowing that you don't have to focus on listening to all these special teams and having players around.
"You really get the feedback of the receivers with what they're saying and going to the quarterback and telling them."