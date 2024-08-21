Dolphins Camp: Tampa Bay Joint Practice Report
The highlights, lowlights, and noteworthy developments in practice Wednesday.
TAMPA — The Dolphins conducted one joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday. Here's the complete recap of the offensive and defensive highlights.
Dolphins players who didn't practice with/against Tampa Bay were Aaron Brewer, River Cracraft, Braylon Sanders, Chris Brooks, CB Jalen Ramsey, LB Anthony Walker, Jr., S Jevon Holland, OLB Jaelan Phillips, CB Cam Smith, and NT Benito Jones. The only player not spotted in attendance was Holland.
Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were in uniform and participated in stretching and early position drills, but that was the extent of their participation. No 10 or 17 in really anything.
Wide receiver Erik Ezukanma limped off late in practice, and safety Patrick McMorris also sustained an undisclosed injury. This is particularly disappointing for Ezukanma — understanding we don't know the extent of the injury — considering how well he had been performing and also because of the high number of injuries at wide receiver.
DOLPHINS OFFENSE HIGHLIGHTS
- In the opening one-on-ones, Ezukanma beat DB Josh Hayes for a touchdown.
- Tight end Jonnu Smith then went up top to beat safety Marcus Banks for a touchdown, the first of two winning reps against him.
- On the first play of 11-on-11s, Tua Tagovailoa was picked off by CB Zyon McCallum on a pass intended for Braxton Berrios that hung up.
- De'Vonn Achane had what would have been a long run.
- Skylar Thompson made a great throw for a completion to Ezukanma.
- Tua shined in the seven-on-seven with a frozen rope to Ezukanma and a great sideline throw to Berrios.
- Mike White misfired high and wide on a pass intended for Anthony Schwartz.
- Back to 11-on-11, Tua was sacked.
- Raheem Mostert and Achane had solid gains on back-to-back stretch runs.
- Berrios dropped a pass from Tua.
- Thompson had a good completion to tight end Julian Hill.
- White threw a touchdown pass to Je'Quann Burton off a nice misdirection play.
- Tua had a good second-level pass to Jonnu Smith in a hurry-up drill.
The practice ended with each team getting two attempts at a two-point conversion with a different group. The Dolphins won by scoring one touchdown on a quick throw from Tua to Achane. The Dolphins' second attempt resulted in an incompletion from Thompson to tight end Jody Fortson on a fade.
DOLPHINS DEFENSE HIGHLIGHTS
- In the opening one-on-ones, Chop Robinson went against Bucs star tackle Tristan Wirfs on four reps, and the results were pretty split.
- Safety Elijah Campbell had a good PBU against TE Cade Otton.
- Rookie corner Storm Duck had a pick.
- In 11-on-11s, Kader Kohou had good coverage against rookie wide receiver Jalen McMillan to force an incompletion.
- Da'Shawnn Hand and Zach Sieler each had some pressure on a pass play.
- Fellow rookie cornerback Isaiah Johnson had a good two-play sequence with a nice play in run support, followed by coming up on a swing pass for a tackle after a short gain.
- Ethan Bonner had a pass breakup in seven-on-sevens on a short crosser.
- Bonner later was beaten for a long completion in an 11-on-11 period despite having decent coverage against WR Ryan Miller.
- Brandon Pili had a sack in a red zone period.
- Chop Robinson overran a running play to his side.
- Safety Mark Perry set the edge on reverse, and Jason Maitre made the tackle after the cut-back.
- CB Kendall Fuller came up with an interception when he stepped in front of Miller.
- Storm Duck had good coverage on an incompletion.
- The Dolphins had a sack that might have been split between Jonathan Harris and Quinton Bell.
- Jordan Poyer had good coverage against Mike Evans across the middle to force an incompletion.
- Fuller later had good coverage on an incompletion to Cody Thompson.
- Rookie safety Mark Perry came up with the defensive play of practice for the Dolphins when he stepped in front of the receiver for a pick that likely would have been a pick-six in a game situation.
The Dolphins won the final contest of practice with two two-point conversion stops, the first coming when Calais Campbell batted down a Baker Mayfield pass at the line and the second when Nik Needham had tight coverage on Kameron Johnson to force a Kyle Trask incompletion in the corner of the end zone.