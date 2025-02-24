All Dolphins

What Positions of Need Should Be Priorities in Free Agency (As Opposed to Draft)?

The Miami Dolphins have needs at several different positions but will be better off using free agency for some of them

Alain Poupart

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and coach Mike McDaniel address reporters Tuesday
Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and coach Mike McDaniel address reporters Tuesday / HAL HABIB / The Palm Beach Post / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Miami Dolphins' long list of positional needs heading into the NFL offseason has been well documented by now, from backup quarterback to one and maybe two safeties.

But which of those needs require more immediate attention, as in getting addressed via free agency starting March 12 versus the 2025 NFL draft starting on the night of April 24?

Yes, there is a difference because of different needs at different positions as well as the talent pool (veterans versus rookies) at other spots.

In an ideal world, the Dolphins are able to fill most, if not all, of their positional needs heading into the draft so they can truly focus on nabbing the best player available, but we all know the NFL world is not ideal.

With that in mind, let's examine those positions that should be free agency priorities.

THE POSITIONS THAT SHOULD BE THE FOCUS OF FREE AGENCY

1. Backup quarterback — We're already addressed this issue, and that's the need to have a veteran behind Tua Tagovailoa. If the Dolphins draft a quarterback, it should be with the future of mind, not trying to win a game or two during the 2025 season.

2. Linebacker — Whether it involves re-signing Tyrel Dodson and/or Anthony Walker Jr. or signing somebody from another team, the Dolphins will be a lot better off replenishing this position through free agency than the draft, which again doesn't appear to be rich in linebacker prospects.

3. Guard — The Dolphins' three guards from last season — Robert Jones, Liam Eichenberg and Isaiah Wynn — all are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents and there's no way the Dolphins would want to go into the 2025 season with two rookies starting at those spots. That means re-signing one of their own — and we've advocated for bringing back Wynn — or shopping for one.

4. Safety — This is kind of the same issue as linebacker and guard, with the Dolphins' two starters from last year (Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer) both impending UFAs, along with top backup Elijah Campbell. This again is a case of not wanting two rookies in the starting lineup at one position.

THE POSITIONS THAT COULD BE ADDRESSED IN FREE AGENCY OR THE DRAFT

1. Cornerback — The Dolphins need a new outside starter opposite Jalen Ramsey, and that could be either a veteran free agent addition or an early pick, possibly the 13th overall pick used on someone like, say, Will Johnson.

2. Interior defensive lineman — The Dolphins will need a few new players here with Calais Campbell, Da'Shawn Hand and Benito Jones all headed for free agency, but the new starters next to Zach Sieler (if it's not Campbell) could be a veteran free agent or a draft pick (likely selected in the first or second round).

3. Running back — The Dolphins have used a draft pick on this position each of the past two years (De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright), but we could see them doing it again to add depth to the group, even if we're not totally on board with the idea of taking Ashton Jeanty in Round 1 should he happen to still be on the board at number 13.

Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

