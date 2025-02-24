What Positions of Need Should Be Priorities in Free Agency (As Opposed to Draft)?
The Miami Dolphins' long list of positional needs heading into the NFL offseason has been well documented by now, from backup quarterback to one and maybe two safeties.
But which of those needs require more immediate attention, as in getting addressed via free agency starting March 12 versus the 2025 NFL draft starting on the night of April 24?
Yes, there is a difference because of different needs at different positions as well as the talent pool (veterans versus rookies) at other spots.
In an ideal world, the Dolphins are able to fill most, if not all, of their positional needs heading into the draft so they can truly focus on nabbing the best player available, but we all know the NFL world is not ideal.
With that in mind, let's examine those positions that should be free agency priorities.
THE POSITIONS THAT SHOULD BE THE FOCUS OF FREE AGENCY
1. Backup quarterback — We're already addressed this issue, and that's the need to have a veteran behind Tua Tagovailoa. If the Dolphins draft a quarterback, it should be with the future of mind, not trying to win a game or two during the 2025 season.
2. Linebacker — Whether it involves re-signing Tyrel Dodson and/or Anthony Walker Jr. or signing somebody from another team, the Dolphins will be a lot better off replenishing this position through free agency than the draft, which again doesn't appear to be rich in linebacker prospects.
3. Guard — The Dolphins' three guards from last season — Robert Jones, Liam Eichenberg and Isaiah Wynn — all are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents and there's no way the Dolphins would want to go into the 2025 season with two rookies starting at those spots. That means re-signing one of their own — and we've advocated for bringing back Wynn — or shopping for one.
4. Safety — This is kind of the same issue as linebacker and guard, with the Dolphins' two starters from last year (Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer) both impending UFAs, along with top backup Elijah Campbell. This again is a case of not wanting two rookies in the starting lineup at one position.
THE POSITIONS THAT COULD BE ADDRESSED IN FREE AGENCY OR THE DRAFT
1. Cornerback — The Dolphins need a new outside starter opposite Jalen Ramsey, and that could be either a veteran free agent addition or an early pick, possibly the 13th overall pick used on someone like, say, Will Johnson.
2. Interior defensive lineman — The Dolphins will need a few new players here with Calais Campbell, Da'Shawn Hand and Benito Jones all headed for free agency, but the new starters next to Zach Sieler (if it's not Campbell) could be a veteran free agent or a draft pick (likely selected in the first or second round).
3. Running back — The Dolphins have used a draft pick on this position each of the past two years (De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright), but we could see them doing it again to add depth to the group, even if we're not totally on board with the idea of taking Ashton Jeanty in Round 1 should he happen to still be on the board at number 13.