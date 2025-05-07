When Dolphins Rookie Showed Off a (Viral) Big Arm
To those following Miami Dolphins' 2025 NFL draft coverage and analysis closely enough, what we are about to present on seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers may confuse you.
Ewers, a bona fide Texas high school legend, definitely did it his way. He left the prep ranks a year early to go to Ohio State, then most recently entered the NFL with college eligibility and NIL money still available to him.
Arguably, the most common take by draft analysts and why he was available in the draft’s waning hours has been that he lacks elite arm talent. Others more familiar with his game — like Chris Simms and Colt McCoy — wonder why he doesn’t "let it rip" sometimes, like they have seen him in the past, stating that they know they’ve seen it.
In the age of "it didn’t happen if you don’t have the video," Ewers has the video.
THROWING IT 85 YARDS AT 16?
In a video he posted in August 2019, prior to his junior year of high school at Southlake Carroll High School, Ewers can be seen throwing what appears to be an 85-yard pass.
Definitely unofficial. Definitely not a five-step drop and more of a javelin throw. Probably wind-aided. Still one heck of a launch from a 16-year-old high school junior.
Ewers was the highest-rated prospect in the 2022 class, but left high school before his senior year. With NIL beginning and college football players able to take financial advantage of their talents, he opted to head to Ohio State early instead of Texas, where it was thought he would be going all along.
Prior to his one year at Ohio State — where he mostly sat behind current Houston Texans star C.J. Stroud — Rivals posted a video of Ewers in street clothes at the Steve Clarkson Quarterback Camp, launching one 70 yards.
WHY THE REGRESSION?
Without going into too much detail, Ewers likely hasn’t regressed.
Whether to his credit or detriment — it seems the latter as it relates to how late he was drafted — Ewers played hurt a lot. He stood in and took the hits. He tore his oblique in Week 2 against Michigan in 2024 and played out the season with it, still throwing the most passing touchdowns in the SEC (27) while leading the Longhorns to a conference championship in their first season in the league.
With tempered expectations, it will be interesting to see if a stronger, healthier Quinn Ewers can return to form in Miami.