Where to Follow Dolphins 2025 Draft Picks on Social Media
The Miami Dolphins added eight new players to their roster during the 2025 NFL draft.
The Dolphins start rookie minicamp Friday, the first opportunity for these new players to hit the field. Rookies like Kenneth Grant and Jonah Savaiinaea are penciled in as starters, but players like Ollie Gordon II and Dante Trader Jr. could be fighting for roster spots.
The rookies will also be joined by a number of undrafted free agents and camp invites looking to make a lasting impression on the Dolphins’ coaching staff.
While the team undoubtedly will provide social media coverage of minicamp, Dolphins fans might want to get to know the team’s rookies on their own time.
That’s where social media comes in. Some of Miami’s rookies have a pretty big following on social media. Quinn Ewers has 275,000 followers on Instagram and 63,900 followers on Twitter (X), which isn’t too much of a surprise for a top recruit from a big-time program.
Gordon also has a decent-sized following. He has 54,000 followers on Instagram and 18,000 on Twitter (X).
Each of the Dolphins’ rookies likely will document some of their experiences in some way on social media, so we’ve decided to provide fans with a list of where to follow Miami’s rookies on Twitter (X) and Instagram.
Most of the players appear to be more active on Instagram, so we recommend following them there if you’re looking to catch some behind-the-scenes content.
DL Kenneth Grant
Twitter (X): @KennyGrant78
Instagram: thatt_boy.k
IOL Jonah Savaiinaea
Twitter (X): N/A
Instagram: theejonahsavaiinaea_71
DL Jordan Phillips
Twitter (X): @jordan50OTF
Instagram: iamjordanphillips
CB Jason Marshall Jr.
Twitter (X): @jasonjr3_
Instagram: jasonjr3__
SAF Dante Trader Jr.
Twitter (X): @DizzyDante
Instagram: dantetrader
RB Ollie Gordon
Twitter (X): @Ollie_Gordon2
Instagram: woah_ollie
QB Quinn Ewers
Twitter (X): @QuinnEwers
Instagram: quinn_ewers
DL Zeek Biggers
Twitter (X): @ZeekBiggers
Instagram: begreat_44