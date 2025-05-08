All Dolphins

Where to Follow Dolphins 2025 Draft Picks on Social Media

There's a good chance some of the Dolphins rookies will be posting content from rookie minicamp. Here's where to follow them all.

Dante Collinelli

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks into the crowd after the 28-14 loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks into the crowd after the 28-14 loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins added eight new players to their roster during the 2025 NFL draft. 

The Dolphins start rookie minicamp Friday, the first opportunity for these new players to hit the field. Rookies like Kenneth Grant and Jonah Savaiinaea are penciled in as starters, but players like Ollie Gordon II and Dante Trader Jr. could be fighting for roster spots. 

The rookies will also be joined by a number of undrafted free agents and camp invites looking to make a lasting impression on the Dolphins’ coaching staff. 

While the team undoubtedly will provide social media coverage of minicamp, Dolphins fans might want to get to know the team’s rookies on their own time. 

That’s where social media comes in. Some of Miami’s rookies have a pretty big following on social media. Quinn Ewers has 275,000 followers on Instagram and 63,900 followers on Twitter (X), which isn’t too much of a surprise for a top recruit from a big-time program. 

Gordon also has a decent-sized following. He has 54,000 followers on Instagram and 18,000 on Twitter (X). 

Each of the Dolphins’ rookies likely will document some of their experiences in some way on social media, so we’ve decided to provide fans with a list of where to follow Miami’s rookies on Twitter (X) and Instagram. 

Most of the players appear to be more active on Instagram, so we recommend following them there if you’re looking to catch some behind-the-scenes content. 

DL Kenneth Grant

Twitter (X): @KennyGrant78

Instagram: thatt_boy.k

IOL Jonah Savaiinaea 

Twitter (X): N/A 

Instagram: theejonahsavaiinaea_71

DL Jordan Phillips 

Twitter (X): @jordan50OTF

Instagram: iamjordanphillips

CB Jason Marshall Jr. 

Twitter (X): @jasonjr3_

Instagram: jasonjr3__

SAF Dante Trader Jr. 

Twitter (X): @DizzyDante

Instagram: dantetrader

RB Ollie Gordon 

Twitter (X): @Ollie_Gordon2

Instagram: woah_ollie

QB Quinn Ewers 

Twitter (X): @QuinnEwers

Instagram: quinn_ewers

DL Zeek Biggers 

Twitter (X): @ZeekBiggers

Instagram: begreat_44

More Miami Dolphins Coverage:

feed

Published
Dante Collinelli
DANTE COLLINELLI

Home/News