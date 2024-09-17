Why Brooks Is Proving a Good Decision So Far for Dolphins
The NFL season is still young, but the Miami Dolphins' decision to replace linebacker Jerome Baker with Jordyn Brooks already is paying off in multiple ways.
And the Dolphins hope it will continue to pay off Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks when Brooks will face his former team — and the player he replaced — at Lumen Field.
Brooks, who signed a three-year, $26.25 million deal with Miami this offseason, has quickly emerged as one of the team’s defensive leaders. Known for his physical play, Brooks has excelled in both run defense and pass coverage, racking up 10 tackles (6 solo) in his first two games with the Dolphins.
His size and aggressive style appear to make him a more suitable fit for Miami’s defensive scheme under coordinator Anthony Weaver.
Brooks has also provided energy both on and off the field.
He told reporters Monday that the team hasn’t lost its spark after losing Tua Tagovailoa to a concussion in their 31-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football.
“I think everybody is good,” said Brooks. “Obviously, the energy won’t be as high as it usually is coming off a loss, but I think it’s good energy just moving on and getting ready for this week.”
Comparing Brooks and Baker
Brooks has been Miami's top defensive performer so far, earning an 81.3 grade from Pro Football Focus, the highest on the team.
Baker signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Seahawks after being released by Miami. So far, he’s earned an 80.0 PFF grade in Seattle, despite leaving Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury during the team’s 23-20 overtime win against the New England Patriots.
Baker has missed four games over the last two seasons, while Brooks has not missed a game over the last three seasons.
At times, Baker’s 231-pound frame made him vulnerable in run-blocking situations, a challenge Brooks' 240-pound build has helped him avoid early on.
Brooks has posted 100-plus tackles in each of the past three seasons while starting 16 or more games per year. Despite reduced snaps in Seattle due to increased dime packages, Brooks ranked 16th out of 52 linebackers in passer rating allowed in coverage. He also didn’t give up any touchdowns, recorded a pick-six, and made three pass deflections, according to PFF.
PFF ranked him among the top five linebackers as a blitzer with 4.5 sacks and a 23.8 pass-rush productivity score. Brooks earned an 85.0 pass-rush grade in 2023.
In his seven NFL seasons, Baker has recorded 596 tackles, 22.5 sacks, five interceptions and two touchdowns, but has also played two more seasons than Brooks.
Brooks Back Where It All Started
Brooks is already emerging as a leader and understands his responsibility in guiding the team through adversity.
“It’s important,” Brooks said Monday when speaking about veteran leadership. “But I think it’s more important that guys be the example rather than always having to huddle everybody up and say, ‘Hey, this is what we need to do.’ Just show them by moving on, attacking each day like a professional.
“Just knowing that it’s a long season,” Brooks added. “You have 17 games, so you don’t have all day to keep harping on what happened. Learn from it and move on, because we’ve got another team this week.”
Brooks spent his first four NFL seasons with the Seahawks after being their first-round pick in the 2020 draft, three spots before Miami selected cornerback Noah Igbinoghene with their third of three first-round choices.
"It was a good thing for me, but it’ll be good to go back and get to play against those guys," Brooks said about his time in Seattle. "I think it will be a great opportunity for me.
“It can get loud in there if we allow it. The fans out there, they’re crazy about the team, but I think we can control that if we play our game.”
His consistent play through the first two games shows that Miami’s decision wasn’t just about an immediate upgrade but about securing a possible long-term defensive cornerstone.
Although Brooks was the pricier option, his ability to excel in both run defense and coverage makes him the type of player who can anchor the Dolphins' defense for years to come.
If Baker can play through his recent hamstring injury, fans will get their first look at which linebacker stands out in the matchup against their former team.