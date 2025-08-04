Why Malik Washington Feels the No. 3 WR Role Belongs to Him
The Miami Dolphins have struggled in recent years to find a consistent third option at wide receiver behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
A reliable No. 3 receiver not only would boost depth but also give Miami a steady target when defenses overcommit to its star duo. Entering his second season.
Malik Washington is eager to make his case for that role.
“I think I have to go into it with the mindset that [the job is] not wide open and that I own that No. 3 spot and continue to work at that every day, continue to prove that every day and not worry about the outside and stuff,” Washington said. “We have a very competitive room. Guys are balling, guys are doing their job, so for me it’s just time to take over that role. I know guys are going to keep fighting for it, and I’m going to keep fighting for it.
“And at the end of the day, it’s not up to me, but each day I have to approach it like it is.”
Washington, a 2024 sixth-round pick from Virginia, started three games as a rookie, catching 26 of 36 targets for 223 yards. He picked up the pace late with at least three receptions in each of Miami’s final three games, but understands that being a receiver in McDaniel’s offense involves more than catching the football.
“Everybody is going to see who’s getting the ball, but I think for me it’s each down and distance, knowing what you’re doing, doing your assignment, being there to maybe get the assist to one of your guys, or being there to just get your assignment so that the play can actually work,” Washington said. “For me, it’s being assignment-sound and working in between the whistle and making plays happen even if you’re not getting the ball.”
Sharing the Work Load Behind Hill and Waddle
Between his impact as a kick returner and late-season role, Washington stands out as a promising No. 3 receiver candidate, but the label may only be relevant when looking at the depth chart.
Miami’s decision to sign former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, whose 15.5 yards per catch ranked seventh among players with at least 20 receptions last season, adds another vertical threat to the offense. While Westbrook-Ikhine can stretch the field, Washington is better on quick routes, averaging just 3.8 air yards on his 26 receptions as a rookie.
The contrast in styles suggests Miami may rotate receivers situationally to better balance the group behind Waddle and Hill.
“There’s going to be downs and distances where maybe we’re trying to get [Hill] the ball and maybe we’re trying to get [Waddle] the ball,” Washington said. “It’s knowing that and doing your job so that later on, it opens up more plays for you.
“Do your role, nobody has to be the hero, nobody needs to be the superstar. Those guys are going to make plays, and when the plays come to me, I’ve got to make them as well.”
Biggest Changes Entering Year 2
The Dolphins signed Odell Beckham Jr. last offseason to be the offense's missing piece as the No. 3 wide receiver. He began the year on the Physically Unable to Perform list, missing all of training camp and the first four games of the regular season.
While there wasn’t an official competition for the role, Beckham’s absence gave Washington an early opening. He was involved throughout his rookie camp and now enters Year 2 with a stronger grasp of the system and a sense of what McDaniel expects from his receivers.
“I think it’s some confidence within the system and knowing where to be, knowing the timing of things, knowing how the other guys on the field operate because obviously it takes all eleven of us,” Washington said. “I think this year it’s like, ‘All right, I got a grasp of it, now it’s just playing football.”
Despite last season’s struggles, the Dolphins are capable of being one of the league’s most explosive offenses when funneling targets to Hill and Waddle. While they raise Miami’s ceiling, a Year 2 jump from Washington would lift the floor of an offense chasing consistency from September to January.
“I’ve put some stuff on tape that I wanted to work on and that I talked to the coaching staff about working on at OTAs and working on it after the season last year,” Washington said. “So bringing that kind of attitude to every day, improving on those things, and showcasing those things.
“I think it’s good for me and it’s good for the coaching staff to see.”