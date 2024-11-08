Why the Dolphins Are Sticking with Their Change at Linebacker
The Miami Dolphins made a switch to their starting defense last week, and they're sticking with the new look for the time being.
This means a second consecutive start at linebacker for veteran Anthony Walker Jr. when they face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Monday night after he replaced David Long Jr.
Walker had 10 total tackles in his first start for the Dolphins in the 30-27 loss against the Buffalo Bills after taking over for David Long Jr.
"Yeah, that's certainly the plan (to start Walker again), defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said Friday morning. "I thought Walker went out there and did a good job of both executing not only his assignment, but communicating to the defense overall and trying to help guys out."
After starting six of the first six games he played this season, Long wound up not playing a single defensive snap against Buffalo, though he was used extensively on special teams.
Make no mistake, this was a demotion for Long.
"Love Dave, he's a captain, he's an outstanding teammate," Weaver said. "You know at this particular time we just think Walker gives the best chance to go out there and execute from a defense standpoint."
DOLPHINS STRUGGLING AT LINEBACKER
For those who put a lot of stock in the Pro Football Focus grades, Long is ranked 82nd out of 82 linebackers in the NFL so far this season. Walker isn't doing much better in his more limited action, ranking 78th.
Weaver, as one would expect, put it more diplomatically.
"Yeah, I certainly think that it would be decision based week to week," Weaver said. "I think Dave was doing a heck of a job out there, but I think he'll be the first one to admit to you that he left some plays out there. So I've said this to you guys before, we see that linebacker room as a position of strength. And Walke was a good player waiting in the wings, and we wanted to give him the opportunity to go out there and make those same plays."
The next question, of course, is whether more lineup changes could be coming to the defense after the disappointing performances the past two weeks.
The one player who jumps out here would be Jordan Poyer, who has had a disappointing first season with the Dolphins and is ranked 77th of 87 safeties by PFF.
Benching somebody of Poyer's stature always is dicey, but let's not forget that the Dolphins didn't hesitate to do it with Long, who happens to be one of the team captains for 2024.
So everything is on the table.