Why the Dolphins Like Achane in Short-Yardage Situations
The Miami Dolphins keep struggling in short-yardage situations despite having won four of their past five games, but they're not contemplating major changes in their operation at this time.
And that involves who gets the bulk of the carries when they run the ball.
De'Von Achane has become the Dolphins' workhorse at running back this season, in part because of his continuing development and the injury issues that have bothered Raheem Mostert, and that includes getting the call in short-yardage situations.
Achane got the call on two third-and-1 situations — actually one was third-and-goal from the 1, so same difference — and was dropped for a 1-yard loss and for a 3-yard loss.
"I think it just comes down to what's the issue and is it correctable or is it that we have to pivot in scheme?" offensive coordinator Frank Smith said Thursday. "Most of our issues are just making sure that we're executing at the moment when we have to be on it and making sure that we're preparing them appropriately with the looks that we think we're going to get.
"Sometimes we've gotten things that were down the line looks that were kind of not what we thought, but I think ultimately it's just we we know what we need to do to be better. We feel very good about the opportunity this week to improve on the situation."
DOLPHINS HAPPY WITH ACHANE
Listed at 5-9, 188, Achane hardly looks like your typical short-yardage running back, and it's easy to think that maybe Jeff Wilson (6 feet, 205) would be a better option.
Smith says it's an option the Dolphins have considered, but he's not buying into the idea that Achane isn't physically equipped for the job.
"Yeah, we always have the evaluation of where the guys go but I mean last year De'Von was running a short yardage and I mean (against) Kansas City we had a critical short yardage where we needed 2 (yards) and it wasn't clean and he was able to punch through and get us what I guess you'd say an ugly 3, a bloody 3. I mean, he was able to do it. We're always making sure that we're trying to make sure we get the right guys the right spot and bouncing the load well among our position.
"I think it's your ability as a running back. There's feel, there's timing, and there's space and your ability to see that and take space, I think is the most important thing. Ultimately, with the run game right now, that's something that we want to improve on. Everyone is aware and the guys are really focused on making sure that we're operating and we can do things well. I think that it's easy to say one person, one group, one thing, as opposed to when running the football is a collective thing. Same as the passing game. Earlier in the season, we were running well, OK, we're throwing it well, and we just gotta get the run game back in efficiency where it needs to be. And that's gonna be a collective group effort to get it done."
Additional reading:
-- Can Ramsey rebound against Houston?