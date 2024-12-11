Sieler Getting His Due
The idea of Zach Sieler being an underrated defensive lineman was making the rounds on social media a little while back, but can we put this to rest already?
Fact: Zach Sieler is a very good defensive lineman. Period.
And it was nice to see him get some recognition Wednesday when he was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Miami Dolphins' 32-26 overtime victory against the New York Jets.
Sieler had two sacks, three QB hits and two tackles for loss, but more importantly came up big in the fourth quarter to help the Dolphins get to overtime.
His biggest play, of course, was a sack of Aaron Rodgers on a second-and-15 from the Miami 32-yard line as the Jets were trying to put the game away by running out the clock before attempting a game-winning field goal.
The sack put the Jets at their 38 and prompted a third-down pass that was completed but also stopped the clock when Kendall Fuller got wide receiver Davante Adams out of bounds, preserving a precious 40 seconds and allowing the Dolphins to send the game to overtime with Jason Sanders' last-second field goal.
This is the first AFC honor for Sieler and the first for a Dolphins defensive player since Bradley Chubb was recognized after Week 15 of the 2023 season for his performance also against the Jets at Hard Rock Stadium.
It's the third consecutive week a Dolphins player has won an NFL award. QB Tua Tagovailoa was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week two weeks ago before Sanders was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month last week.
ANOTHER STANDOUT SEASON FOR SIELER
The two sacks gave Sieler six on the season, despite missing two games because of the freakish eye injury he sustained in practice, and he now leads the team in that category.
He's also given himself a chance, with a strong finish, to reach double digits in sacks for a second consecutive year.
As it is, his 16 sacks since the start of the 2023 season are the most ever over a two-year period for a Dolphins interior defensive lineman.
As always, we can't forget this was a player the Dolphins claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens back in 2019 who has developed into a Pro Bowl-caliber defensive lineman and a team captain.
Yeah, if he's still underrated and overlooked, he shouldn't be.