Can Ramsey Rebound Against Houston?
Jalen Ramsey undeniably is one of the Miami Dolphins' best players, on defense and on the entire roster.
It's also undeniable he's coming off a performance far below his standards against Garrett Wilson and the New York Jets, particularly when it comes to coverage, and the Dolphins will need a bounce-back performance against the Houston Texans on Sunday.
The Dolphins likely will be asking him to cover stud wide receiver Nico Collins on Sunday, much the same way they did against Wilson but obviously looking for better results.
The Dolphins were able to defeat the Jets in overtime at Hard Rock Stadium, despite Wilson finishing with seven catches for 114 yards, including a long of 42 yards. Most of the damage, including the long gain, came with Ramsey in man coverage.
Collins will represent the same kind of challenge. He's averaging more than 100 receiving yards per game and has four 100-yard outings in eight games. The latest was a 119-yard performance on eight catches in Houston's 23-20 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week 13 game before their bye.
RAMSEY'S ROUGH DAY IN COVERAGE AGAINST THE JETS
Ramsey was given a 39.8 grade for the Jets game by Pro Football Focus, which had him giving up six completions on eight targets for 146 yards (obviously not all against Wilson). Pro Football Reference, meanwhile, had Ramsey giving up four completions in six attempts for 97 yards and an opponent passer rating when targeted of 109.7.
Whatever metrics analysis you want to believe, it's clear it was a rough game for Ramsey.
Even though he still was able to contribute in run support and on the occasional blitz, the Dolphins are looking for more (and paying for it) from Ramsey.
Head coach Mike McDaniel expects to get it against the Texans.
"One thing that can can happen when you have an asset such as Jalen Ramsey is you can lean on his talents in very aggressive ways and sometimes kind of give all help to all others in terms not just safeties, but body position of underneath coverage," McDaniel said. "There's certain times that I think he believes, and we believe, that the defense is best served when he's on an island, and then within that I think sometimes with those bold approaches, a play here or there can happen. Ultimately taking on the responsibility of being the big ask of the defense for that week is not something a lot of people would even sign up for. And based upon our experience, you aren't totally thinking that he's going to get targeted that much, but we all know in the game of football that there's a lot of nuances, a lot of change, and you have to adjust as a competitor.
"I, as a head coach, I couldn't be happier that one of our top competitors on this team was challenged because I just know how he responds and I thought he had some of his best technique within that game. He's a very prideful dude that you know is one of those guys that takes everything personal on the football field in a good way. So I know we're going to get the best version of Jalen Ramsey versus the Texans, which is mostly what my brain's on right now."