Why the Dolphins Won't (Or Shouldn't) Rush to Move Ramsey
The Jalen Ramsey watch continues, as he remained a member of the Miami Dolphins as June 5 turned into June 6.
This perhaps has come as a surprise to some (or many) because the thought process went that once June arrived and the salary-cap ramifications of dealing Ramsey could be spread over the next two seasons it wouldn't be long before a trade was consummated.
But the reality is the Dolphins shouldn't be in a rush to trade Ramsey, if indeed whatever rift exists player and organization is irreparable. The Dolphins, on the contrary, should take their time.
RAMSEY'S VALUE MAYBE CAN GO UP
In light of Dolphins GM Chris Grier saying earlier that he had trade discussions regarding the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback, one can assume at least one offer has been made.
What also can assume any offers have entailed a team trying to get a valuable asset on the cheap, taking advantage of the Dolphins dilemma with Ramsey and hoping Miami just wants to get a done deal to close that chapter.
Because of that and because we're in June, still three months before the start of the regular season and with rosters around the league more or less set, it's not a stretch to suggest that Ramsey's trade value is at its lowest right now.
We've discussed many times the issue of Ramsey's fully guaranteed, which has lowered his trade value from the start and if you add the desperation factor, then well ...
By all accounts, Ramsey has stayed away from the offseason program so far and head coach Mike McDaniel has declined to discuss his relationship with the cornerback during media sessions, choosing instead to focus on the players in the building.
It's a wise approach for McDaniel, so let's carry it further.
The Dolphins have their mandatory minicamp next week, and logic says McDaniel should excuse Ramsey while his situation remains unresolved.
After that, veterans are off until the last full week of July, so Ramsey would be away from the team anyway. So, out of sight, out of mind.
Things can change between now and, say, July 23 and maybe a front-line cornerback in the NFL injures himself at minicamp or training on his own and suddenly Ramsey becomes an appealing option for a contender, and then maybe the Dolphins can get more for him than something like the four hypothetical offers presented by ESPN this week.
It also could be a safety that gets injured and changes the landscape with Ramsey because his skill set clearly suggests he could make the position switch — and be very good at it.
If the Dolphins still can't get any kind of decent offer once training camps kick off, then they can make the decision to go ahead with a trade offer or extend Ramsey's excused absence from the team.
Another benefit to not rushing things is that maybe — and this doesn't appear to be a possibility right now, but who knows — what has led to the impending divorce between Ramsey and the Dolphins can be addressed to the satisfaction of both parties.
Again, long shot, but it's no shot if the Dolphins rush to trade Ramsey.
There will come a point when the Dolphins have to do something, and that something doesn't involve simply cutting Ramsey because then they would get nothing of value in return, still would be on the hook for the $21 million and his cap number for 2025 would go from $16.67 million to more than $30 million. So that's the epitome of a lose-lose proposition.
In the final analysis, the situation still is heading for a Ramsey trade.
There's just simply no reason to rush things.