Young Dolphins DTs Looking to Make Impact
The Miami Dolphins wanted to bolster the trenches in 2025, and the NFL draft produced three names who are looking to make an impact as rookies -- Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillip, and Zeek Biggers.
While the regular season will be the true litmus test, training camp will bring valuable insight into how each of the three can contribute.
Grant, a first-round selection out of Michigan, will have the biggest spotlight. Fresh off an All-American campaign that saw 32 tackles, three sacks, and five pass deflections, he was tabbed as one of the more exciting defensive prospects in the draft.
His bread and butter when rushing the passer should be his ability to collapse and manipulate the pocket. But as our own Dante Collinelli wrote, it will likely be the run defense that earns him his stripes early on. Grant is a strong, athletic defensive lineman.
Head coach Mike McDaniel noted Grant's maturity when he spoke to reporters in June.
"I could tell he had the respect and regard of his veteran teammates by the little things that he does understanding the importance of his role on the team," McDaniel said.
Later Picks with Good Floors?
Phillips, a fifth-round selection, has a high motor. General manager Chris Grier noted the intangibles after the draft, saying, "Any time we asked anyone about him, you’re like, ‘What’s he doing?’ They’re like, ‘Oh, he’s probably in the weight room working out.’ They’re like, ‘The guy’s working always. ’"
In college, the former Terrapins star was known for taking up double teams and leveraging his ability to anchor the middle of the defensive line. He notched 29 total tackles in 2024, and his versatility along the line shows through on tape. For a player like Phillips, the Dolphins are buying into the tape over production.
Phillips could earn snaps on special teams and find himself rotating in for depth.
Biggers had a strong final campaign with Georgia Tech, tallying a sack, four tackles for loss, and six pressures. He would make a large nose tackle at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds, but his athleticism might keep him away from the position. His skill set is more in line with a B-gap interior.
As a developmental project, Biggers will look to make the practice squad.