Dolphins 2025 Training Camp Preview: Interior Defensive Line
The Miami Dolphins were a major disappointment in 2024. The team missed the playoffs for the first time under head coach Mike McDaniel and took a step back in almost every way.
However, a new season brings new hope. The Dolphins had a different offseason than in the past, as they mostly stayed away from adding big names and instead focused on adding to positions they had neglected in the past (guard, defensive tackle, linebacker).
We won’t know whether Miami’s strategy will work until the season begins, but we do know the next step in that process is on July 22nd when veterans report for training camp.
This is the sixth part of our written position-by-position training camp preview for the Dolphins’ 2025 season. Each story will list out every player on the Dolphins’ roster, their stats from last season, and their outlook for 2025.
Let’s dive into the Dolphins’ interior defensive line.
Dolphins Interior Defensive Line Outlook
Zach Sieler
2024 Stats: 55 total tackles, 10 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 22 pressures
Outlook: Zach Sieler has gone from a waiver wire pickup with potential to arguably the Dolphins’ best player over the last six years.
He’s been the team’s most consistent presence on the interior, sporting excellent run defense and pass-rush capabilities. He’s strong enough to anchor on the interior and collapse the pocket, while also having surprising quickness in tight spaces.
He’s posted 10 sacks and at least 11 tackles for loss in back-to-back seasons, and he missed two games in 2024 with a freak eye injury he suffered in practice. There are so many “ifs” and gambles the Dolphins are taking on key players this season — Sieler is the one constant they can count on.
He’s still not considered a consensus top-10 defensive tackle, but that should change with another dominant season.
Benito Jones
2024 Stats: 24 total tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3 pressures
Outlook: Jones is the only other defensive tackle who took significant snaps last year still on the roster. He’s likely to get a high number of snaps at nose tackle again this season but likely won’t be considered a “starter.”
Jones doesn’t offer much in the pass-rush department, but he’s a big body in the middle with the occasional flash play against the run. That’s a solid skill set to have in a depth role, especially if other players on this list step up.
Kenneth Grant
2024 College Stats (Michigan): 32 total tackles, 3 sacks, 7 tackles for loss, 27 pressures
Outlook: Speaking of players who will have to step up, Kenneth Grant will likely be starting next to Zach Sieler in Week 1 against the Colts.
The 13th pick in the 2025 NFL draft was the Dolphins’ best asset this offseason, and they used it on Grant. While the Michigan product is built like a nose tackle, his blend of athleticism and size makes him much more than that.
He’ll likely get moved around the line a bit, but Grant’s size should give him a solid floor against the run while he continues to develop his pass-rushing ability.
Jordan Phillips
2024 College Stats (Maryland): 29 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 16 pressures
Outlook: Phillips was the second of three defensive tackles the Dolphins selected in April, and he’s got a real chance to earn snaps this season.
A fifth-round pick from Maryland, Phillips is incredibly stout on tape. He holds the point of attack well, and he’s pretty advanced in using his hands to disengage from blocks to make tackles in the backfield.
Phillips’ pass-rush profile is all projection, but he’s a better athlete than his numbers would indicate. Overall, he could become a valuable role player this season before taking over the primary nose tackle spot in 2026.
Zeek Biggers
2024 College Stats (Georgia Tech): 23 total tackles, 1 sack, 4 tackles for loss, 6 pressures
Outlook: Biggers is the last of Miami’s rookie defensive tackles, and he certainly lives up to his name. He’s listed at 6-6, 320 pounds, which would make it easy to assume he’s another nose tackle.
However, he barely played nose tackle at Georgia Tech, and his skill set doesn’t translate well to that area. He’s a lot more disruptive as an athlete with impressive length. Biggers is much more of a project than Grant and Phillips, so he could end up on the practice squad.
Matthew Butler
2024 Stats (Raiders): 9 total tackles, 1 start
Outlook: Butler was a post-draft free agent addition from the Raiders. He barely played last season, but he does bring an interesting profile.
Miami has made an effort to get much bigger in the middle, but Butler is just 290 pounds. He mostly wins with quickness and athleticism in the middle. He’ll be fighting for a roster spot, but if Miami wants to keep one player of this prototype, he could find himself on the final roster.
Ben Stille
2024 Stats (Cardinals): 4 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pressure
Outlook: Stille is another post-draft free agent addition. This will be Stille’s second stint with the Dolphins, as he made the team’s practice squad after going undrafted in 2022 out of Nebraska.
He’s got a reasonable shot to make the roster with a strong camp and had some flashes with the Cardinals last season.
Alex Huntley
2024 College Stats (SCAR): 16 total tackles, 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss, 9 pressures
Outlook: Huntley was brought in as a UDFA this offseason. Huntley was overshadowed on a South Carolina defensive line that featured three drafted players: T.J. Sanders, Tonka Hemingway, and Kyle Kennard.
His most likely landing spot is on the practice squad if he sticks around.
Matt Dickerson
2024 Stats: N/A
Outlook: Dickerson is listed on the Dolphins’ roster as “defensive end,” but he’s big enough (292 pounds) to be put in this group as opposed to the edge rushers.
Dickerson was active for four games last season but didn’t record any stats in his 16 total snaps. He’s a long shot to make the roster this year.
