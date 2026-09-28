Achane to IR Highlights Series of Dolphins Moves

The Miami Dolphins placing running back De'Von Achane on injured reserve was a foregone conclusion, but the team made other roster moves Monday involving both the active roster and the practice squad.

The Dolphins announced they had waived defensive tackle Keith Cooper Jr. and released two players from the practice squad, edge defender Clelin Ferrell and defensive lineman Jordan Miller.

The moves with Achane and Cooper leave the Dolphins with two openings on their 53-man roster, one of which almost assuredly will be filled by a running back in light of Achane's departure.

The Dolphins currently now have only two running backs on their 53-man roster, which clearly isn't sufficient. The best guess remains that either Jarquez Hunter or Carlos Washington Jr. will be signed from the practice squad to the active roster, with Hunter remaining the favorite from this vantage point.

"I like the guys we have in that room right now, both on the 53 and on the practice squad," coach Jeff Hafley said Monday afternoon before the roster moves were announced.

Hafley also said the idea of signing an outside running back would be explored, though the Dolphins' moves throughout 2026 have involved signing unproven young players and Hunter and Washington already fit that mold.

Ferrell appeared in each of the Dolphins' first three games as a practice squad elevation, which meant the Dolphins would have to sign him to the 53 to be able to use him again in 2026, but their decision to remove him from the practice squad instead suggests that's not going to happen.

In his three games, Ferrell made very little impact, playing a total of 40 defensive snaps plus three on special teams and recording three total tackles. In the 24-10 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, Ferrell played eight snaps, all on defense, and wasn't credited with any stats.

Cooper also wasn't much of a factor in the first three games. He did play in all three games, but got only 29 total snaps on defense with 16 more on special teams and had one tackle on defense.

With Cooper and Miller now gone, the Dolphins now have three interior defensive linemen on their 53-man roster with Zach Sieler, Jordan Philips and Zeek Biggers along with practice squad member Mazi Smith, the former first-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys.

Kenneth Grant began the season on injured reserve and will be eligible to return in Week 5 when the Dolphins face the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium.

With the Ferrell and Miller moves, the Dolphins now have two openings on the practice squad to go along with the two on the 53-man roster.

DOLPHINS SEPTEMBER 2026 TRANSACTIONS

September 1 — Signed the following players to the practice squad: ILB Liam Anderson, EDGE Clelin Ferrell, EDGE Amari Gainer, DL Jordan Miller, WR Will Sheppard, CB Jaylin Simpson, DL Mazi Smith and TE Tre Watson ... released QB Mark Gronowski from the practice squad ... signed CB Ethan Bonner and EDGE Max Llewellyn to the practice squad ... released TE Jeremiah Franklin and ILB Cam Riley from the practice

September 12 — Elevated EDGE Clelin Ferrell from the practice squad for the Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders

September 16 — Placed S Kyle Louis on injured reserve ... signed CB Jaylin Simpson to the active roster off the practice squad ... signed LS Cal Adomitis to the practice squad

September 19 — Placed LB Ronnie Harrison Jr. on injured reserve ... signed ILB Liam Anderson to the active roster off the practice squad ... elevated EDGES Clelin Ferrell and Max Llewellyn off the practice squad for the Week 2 game against the San Francisco 49ers

September 21 — Waived LB Liam Anderson

September 22 — Signed EDGE Andre Jones Jr. off the Buffalo Bills practice squad ... signed LS Luke Basso to the practice squad

September 23 — Signed LB Liam Anderson to the practice squad

September 24 — Signed WR AJ Henning to the practice squad ... released LS Luke Basson from the practice squad

September 26 — Elevated LB Liam Anderson and EDGE Clelin Ferrell from the practice squad for the Week 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs

September 28 — Placed RB De'Von Achane on injured reserve ... waived DL Keith Cooper Jr. ... released EDGE Clelin Ferrell and DL Jordan Miller from the practice squad