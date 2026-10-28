Breaking Down a New Willis Issue and the Two Concussions on the Dolphins' Lengthy Injury Report

If the Miami Dolphins are going to make it two in a row after getting their first victory of the season, they might have to overcome some injury issues.

Only two players on the active roster missed the first practice ahead of the team's Week 8 game against the New England Patriots, but both rookie guard Kadyn Proctor and cornerback JuJu Brents were out because they're in the concussion protocol.

Because of the fickle nature of concussions, it's impossible to predict whether either or both will be able to play against the Patriots, and Brents was spotted on the outside practice fields at the Baptist Health Training Complex doing conditioning work, which clearly is a good sign.

The first injury report of the week for the Dolphins was a long one with 13 names on it, and a new issue for quarterback Malik Willis.

After earlier this season being listed with a toe issue and then with a thumb injury, this time Willis is dealing with a groin injury, although he was a full participant in practice Wednesday.

Another full participant was edge defender Rob Beal Jr., who has missed the past four games because of a hamstring injury.

The injury report, though, featured eight players listed as limited participants.

On the list was cornerback Reese Taylor, who missed the past three games with a quad injury, and long-snapper Tucker Addington and tight end Will Kacmarek both were on the injury report last week before playing in the 28-25 victory against the New York Jets.

The other five players listed as limited were TE Greg Dulcich (ankle), S Michael Taaffe (neck/foot), S Dante Trader Jr. (shoulder), WR Malik Washington (knee) and WR Jared Wayne (knee). Only Trader had an injury reported in the press box Sunday, so it's possible than any of the other four were injured in practice.

THE PROCTOR REPLACEMENT PLAN

Head coach Jeff Hafley revealed the concussions before practice before taking questions from the assembled media.

Hafley also indicated that backup Jarrett Kingston would be taking Proctor's reps at left guard during practice. Kingston was the one who replaced Jonah Savaiinaea at right guard after the 2025 second-round pick was injured in the first half of the Week 5 loss at Hard Rock Stadium.

Kingston, who obviously is the No. 3 guard on the roster, was claimed off waivers from the Houston Texans after the cuts to 53.

If Brents can't play against New England, then Jason Marshall Jr. would take his place in a normal (four-DB) defensive alignment and Jaylin Simpson likely would be the choice to line up outside with Marshall if/when the Dolphins want to slide rookie Chris Johnson in the slot in the nickel.

THE PATRIOTS REPORT

New England's injury report wasn't much smaller than that of the Dolphins with 12 names, but the Patriots didn't have anybody miss practice.

The most prominent players among those who were limited were wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) and starting right tackle Morgan Moses (foot).

Quarterback Drake Maye was listed with a right shoulder injury, but he was a full participant.