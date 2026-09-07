Breaking Down the 2026 Dolphins Captains (And What Jeff Hafley Expects)

The Miami Dolphins are going with the same number of captains in 2026 as they had last year, with a couple of young core players joining the leadership group.

The team announced its six captains for the 2026 season: quarterback Malik Willis, running back De'Von Achane, center Aaron Brewer, tackle Patrick Paul, defensive tackle Zach Sieler and linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

Brewer, Sieler and Brooks all are repeat choices from last year.

Achane, who signed a contract extension in the offseason, and Paul will be first-time captains as core members of the young nucleus that hopefully will lead the team on the road back to contention.

That Willis became a captain in his first season with the Dolphins should have been considered as big a lock as Brewer, Sieler and Brooks being repeat selections. In Sieler's case, this will be his third consecutive year serving as a team captain.

Achane also became a logical choice once he signed a contract extension.

Paul could be in line for an extension himself next offseason after he completes his third NFL season, provided he maintains the steady progress he has shown since arriving as a second-round pick in the 2024 draft.

His selection speaks to his character and the respect he's earned because having two captains be members of the offensive line isn't something that happens frequently.

What also stands out among the captain selections is that there is no special teams specialists among the group. Sieler and Paul are on the field in certain special teams situations, like field goal protection or punt block, but they hardly can be considered special-teamers.

"I mean, the players voted for those guys, and I think they deserved it," head coach Jeff Hafley said before practice Monday. "In each of their own way, they've shown the ability to lead in all different ways. And I think it says a lot about those six guys that they received the votes from their peers. And I'm excited for those guys."

WHAT HAFLEY WANTS FROM HIS CAPTAINS

Hafley, heading into his first regular season game as a head coach, made clear what he's looking for in his captains.

"They are the standard, and that's what I'm going to talk to them about," Hafley said. "I have talked to them about it, but it doesn't end there. Leadership can come all throughout the team. They're just the guys right now that they need to set the standard."

Hafley indicated he would be in regular communication with his captains to get a pulse on how overall the players are feeling about certain issues like practice intensity or routine, travel plans, and the like.

The ultimate decision, though, will come from Hafley.

"There'll be constant conversation," Hafley said. "I'm always talking to the guys and picking up (info), and I have always done that wherever I've coached. I want to know what they see, how they're feeling. Ultimately, I'm going to make the decision. I mean, that's just the way it's going to go. But I mean, there's certain things that I'm going to want to bounce ideas off of some of them."

THE COMPARISON TO THE 2025 CAPTAINS

Along with Brewer, Brooks and Sieler, the Dolphins' 2025 captains were quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, fullback Alec Ingold and edge defender Bradley Chubb. Those three players now play for the Falcons, Chargers and Bills, respectively.

The Dolphins had eight captains in 2024, with the group also featuring Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey, Calais Campbell, Terron Armstead and David Long Jr.