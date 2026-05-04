Breaking Down the Dolphins Monday Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins had moves to make ahead of their rookie minicamp to accommodate their undrafted free agent class, and they took care of some business Monday when they released seven players.

While there weren't any big names on the list, the list did include three players who were with the team in 2025 — cornerbacks Isaiah Johnson and Jason Maitre, as well as edge Derrick McLendon. Another player released, Taybor Pepper, was looking for a second stint in Miami after playing for the Dolphins in 2019 before moving on to the San Francisco 49ers.

Also released were tight end Zack Kuntz, inside linebacker K.C. Ossai and punter Seth Vernon.

Of note, both Johnson and Maitre were released with a failed physical designation. Johnson tore an ACL in practice late last December, while Maitre spent the entire season on IR after sustaining an Achilles tear in the offseason program.

WHAT THE MOVES MEAN

One immediate aftermath of the moves is that the Dolphins no longer have competition at all three specialist spots with veteran Bradley Pinion now the only punter remaining and Tucker Addington now the lone long-snapper on the roster.

Because of a big gap in experience, Pinion always looked like the prohibitive favorite to win the punter job against Vernon.

The one remaining competition among the specialists will be between kickers Riley Patterson and Zane Gonzalez, though Patterson would seem to be the front-runner after setting a franchise record for field goal accuracy last season after stepping in for Jason Sanders, who's now with the New York Giants after missing all of last season with a hip injury.

Kuntz was viewed as an interesting signing early in the offseason, even though he didn't pan out as a seventh-round pick with the New York Jets, because of his size and athleticis, but the Dolphins selecting tight ends Will Kacmarek and Seydou Traore in the recent 2026 draft didn't help his cause.

McLendon showed promise during training camp last summer, to the point where some media members figured he would make the team, but he instead got waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

DOING THE ROSTER MATH

Before the moves Monday, the Dolphins had 86 players on their active roster, though Traore did not count against the 90-player limit because he's part of the International Player Pathway Program as a native of France who grew up in London, England.

The roster included the 13-member draft class of Kadyn Proctor, Chris Johnson, Jacob Rodriguez, Caleb Douglas, Kacmarek, Chris Bell, Trey Moore, Chris Bell, Michael Taaffe, Kevin Coleman Jr., Traore, DJ Campbell and Max Llewellyn.

The Dolphins also reportedly agreed to terms with at least 10 undrafted free agents after the draft, though those signings usually don't become until the first day of the rookie minicamp, which this year will be Friday.

With the seven player cuts Monday, the Dolphins roster would stand 89 players (or 88 if you take away Traore with his exemption), though the exact number of UDFAs is unclear at this time.