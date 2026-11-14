Breaking Down the Dolphins Saturday Updates for the Indianapolis Game

The Miami Dolphins made the expected moves Saturday ahead of their Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts, but they still have an opening to be filled at some point.

The Dolphins announced early Saturday afternoon they had signed kicker Zane Gonzalez to the 53-man roster off the practice squad, along with elevating quarterback Brady Cook and wide receiver Jalen Reagor.

Head coach Jeff Hafley already had indicated earlier this week the team would be signing Gonzalez to the active roster, which was the only way he could kick again for Miami this season after exhausting his three allowed elevations.

The move can be questioned based on Gonzalez missed a field goal each of the past two games, although special teams coordinator Chris Tabor said Thursday the miss against the New England in Week 8 was more about the whole operation than a Gonzalez mistake.

"I think he's a good player," Tabor said. "I think he's a player that, yes, he missed a kick he should have made. We can all agree about that and Zane would too. In my eyes, that's kind of his first miss. I know on stats that it's two, sometimes there's other things that go on. I'm just not really, I'm not a guy that just pushes players away. He's been on the street for six weeks, seven weeks, and this was his third week back, so I think that he's still working to get to where he needs to be, right? I got a lot of confidence in him and we're working hard at getting better. I look forward to watching him kick this weekend. I got a lot of confidence in him, and it's real easy for me."

The signing of Gonzalez put the Dolphins at 52 players on the active roster after the moves this week that saw QB Malik Willis and DT Zach Sieler go on injured reserve, CB Reese Taylor getting waived, and DT Keith Cooper Jr. signed off the Carolina Panthers practice squad.

Cook was on the active roster earlier this season before being waived and re-signed to the practice squad, and he seemed like a logical choice to be re-signed to the 53 if he's going to back up new starter Kyle McCord for the next four games while Willis is on IR. Technically, the Dolphins don't have to make that decision until after Cook has been elevated three times, which woud come after the Week 12 game against the New York Jets.

Reagor being elevated would seem to indicate that wide receiver Chris Bell indeed will be inactive after being listed as doubtful on the final injury report of the week with a knee injury that kept him out of practice Thursday and Friday.

Along with potentially getting snaps at wide receiver, Reagor also becomes an option to return punts and/or kickoffs.

Bell will be joining Jalen Wayne, who was ruled out Friday, on the inactive list. Reagor will join Malik Washington, Caleb Douglas, Kevin Coleman Jr. and Jalen Tolbert on the game-day roster.

Lastly, as expected, the Dolphins didn't activate cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. off PUP and officially was downgraded to out on the injury report.

THE INDY MOVES

The Colts' own series of moves was highlighted by defensive end Arden Key being activated off injured reserve. Dolphins fans should remember Key as the player flagged for a roughing penalty on the famous "Facemask Pass" by Ryan Fitzpatrick against the Las Vegas in December 2020.

The Dolphins also signed LB West Weeks off their practice squad to their 53-man roster, and placed TE Mo Alie-Cox and LB Akeem Davis-Gaither on IR.

Lastly, the Colts elevated LS Jacob Bobenmoyer and WR Quez Watkins to the active roster from the practice squad.

DOLPHINS 2026 PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS

Week 1 (at Las Vegas) — Edge Clelin Ferrell (1st)

Week 2 (at San Francisco) — Edge Clelin Ferrell (2nd), Edge Max Llewellyn (1st)

Week 3 (vs. Kansas City) — Edge Clelin Ferrell (3rd), LB Liam Anderson (1st)

Week 4 (at Minnesota) — DT Mazi Smith (1st), EDGE Rodney McGraw (1st)

Week 5 (vs. Cincinnati) — RB Carlos Washington Jr. (1st), EDGE Rodney McGraw (2nd)

Week 7 (at N.Y. Jets) — EDGE Max Llewellyn (2nd), K Zane Gonzalez (1st)

Week 8 (vs. New England) — EDGE Max Llewellyn (3rd), K Zane Gonzalez (2nd)

Week 9 (vs. Detroit) — K Zane Gonzalez (3rd), RB Carlos Washington Jr. (2nd)

Week 10 (at Indianapolis) — QB Brady Cook (1st), WR Jalen Reagor (1st)