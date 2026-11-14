Dolphins vs. Colts Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 10 (Touchdown Taylor?)

The Miami Dolphins visit the Indianapolis Colts in a battle between two seven-loss teams on Sunday afternoon.

The Dolphins won their first game on the road against the Jets a few weeks ago before losing to the Patriots and Lions at home. Meanwhile, the Colts have lost five in a row after back-to-back wins against the Texans and Commanders.

It’s a low total at 38.5 between two lackluster squads, but somebody has to rack up some yards and find paydirt.

Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Dolphins vs. Colts on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Dolphins vs. Colts

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jonathan Taylor Anytime Touchdown (-115)

Daniel Jones OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-133)

Caleb Douglas OVER 39.5 Receiving Yards (-111)

Jonathan Taylor Anytime Touchdown (-115)

Jonathan Taylor will play out the rest of the season in Indianapolis after the Colts elected to keep him through this week’s trade deadline. He’s one of the few offensive weapons for either side in this one, and feels like a good bet to score at this -115 price.

After two weeks of not allowing a running back to score against the Jets and Patriots, the Dolphins yielded a rushing touchdown to Jahmyr Gibbs last week. They’ve also allowed the likes of Kenneth Walker and Christian McCaffrey to score multiple touchdowns against them.

Taylor only has four touchdowns so far this season, but this is a game where he should be able to score once if not twice (2+ TDs is +550).

Daniel Jones OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-133)

Daniel Jones is also still in Indianapolis, for better or for worse. The quarterback has thrown just six touchdowns with 10 interceptions in nine games this season, getting picked off in eight of those contests.

The Dolphins have four interceptions on the season, including one last week against Jared Goff. Given how often Jones has been picked off this year, Miami should be able to get another turnover against the quarterback this week.

Caleb Douglas OVER 39.5 Receiving Yards (-111)

Caleb Douglas missed a few weeks due to an ankle injury, but has been solid since returning. In five games this season, the rookie has caught 19 of 27 targets for 296 yards.

Douglas has gone OVER 39.5 receiving yards in four of his five games this season, only failing to do so in Week 2 against the 49ers. He’s racked up 70, 43, and 70 yards in three games since coming back from injury, and the Colts defense allows him a great opportunity to get to the 40-yard mark again.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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