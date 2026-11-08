Five Instant Overreactions to the Dolphins-Lions Matchup

The Miami Dolphins fought hard, but ultimately lost to the Detroit Lions in a 19-9 bout. There is plenty to analyze in this game from Sunday afternoon, so let's overreact to some of the key developments.

Malik Willis Shouldn’t be Starting

Malik Willis spent much of this game under constant pressure, and while he was able to avoid all but two sacks, he looked almost completely sapped of his athleticism, and his condition appeared to have worsened as the game went along.

Willis has been on the injury report for the last couple weeks with a groin ailment, and it’s pretty clear that it’s impacting his top-end mobility as well as his decision-making. He’s passed up multiple opportunities to run or extend plays, which may be his biggest weapon.

If Willis is banged up enough that it’s changing his calculus inside and outside the pocket, then it’s time to sit him down. It’s less about his performance of late, and more allowing him to get back to a comfortable place so Miami can better evaluate him down the stretch of the season. Plus, an extended look at Kyle McCord could be valuable in deciding whether he’s a long-term answer at backup QB.

Caleb Douglas is a WR1

One of the lone positives from an abysmal offensive performance is that of Caleb Douglas. The rookie receiver has looked stellar after returning from injury, and made multiple nice plays in this game, the best of which was a full-extension catch where he plucked the ball from the air after a stellar route past the sticks.

Douglas had a fourth-down drop late, but aside from that gaffe, he was easily Miami’s best offensive player. His fluidity and tackle-breaking at 6-4 are both astounding, and he’s risen to the moment as Malik Willis’ No. 1 option. His development is going to be one of the more exciting storylines of Miami’s rebuild, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him as the centerpiece of an effective Dolphins passing game in the future.

Leadership Needs to be Held Accountable for Special Teams

A fun (and successful) fake punt call doesn’t change the fact that the Miami Dolphins’ special teams unit is embarrassing. Missed field goals, kicks short of the landing zone, and shanked punts are all stories that keep repeating themselves. Nothing has been fixed week over week, and we’re at the point where that falls on the coaching staff.

Miami used the last of their practice squad elevations on Zane Gonzalez, and after back-to-back weeks with missed kicks, it would be a massive mistake to bring him back on a regular deal. Furthermore, the social media noise around Chris Tabor’s job security gets deservedly louder and louder, as personnel changes haven’t led to better results. I think a midseason shake-up would be warranted if they decide to go in that direction.

Hafley Has Figured out the Defense

The Miami Dolphins fought hard and remained competitive in a game where they faced the No. 1 offense in the NFL and only put up 228 total yards, and that’s because their defense put up a virtuosic performance.

Miami consistently moved Jared Goff off his spot, sacked him three times in the first half, and forced him to throw an early interception that flipped the field for Miami. Jahmyr Gibbs averaged only 3.7 yards per carry, and Detroit ended the game 3-for-12 on third downs.

Jeff Hafley mixed coverages, threw out all kinds of disguises, and put together some perfectly timed blitzes and stunts. A better offensive performance likely gives this game national recognition as a masterful shutdown of the league’s most effective attack, and it can’t be ignored, regardless of the final result.

Offensive Line is Still Far Away

With Kadyn Proctor returning from concussion protocol, there was a real opportunity for Miami to flash some of the run-game dominance we’ve seen in recent weeks. However, aside from a few chunk gains, they failed to get anything going.

Ollie Gordon finished with 16 carries for only 55 yards, and Malik Willis was under constant pressure. The only reason the Lions only finished with two sacks is because Willis miraculously avoided several free rushers throughout the game.

The offensive line is a unit defined by its weakest link, and Austin Jackson stuck out in a bad way against Detroit. He was consistently beaten in pass protection, and didn’t do enough in the run game to even it out. Furthermore, Miami’s line has three players in their third year or earlier, and their youth has led to several miscommunications that they’ll need to grow and move on from.