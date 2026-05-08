Breaking Down the Draft Class Jersey Numbers

The Miami Dolphins have unveiled the list of jersey numbers for the 13 rookies they selected in the 2026 NFL draft. Among the new numbers, some of them have deep meaning or were used by some big-name players before this offseason.

Now, these numbers are technically not finalized. When the Dolphins cut the roster down to 53 players, there might be some changes here and there. But for now, these are the numbers the Dolphins draft picks will be wearing.

What Numbers Are Allowed For Each Player?

It's also worth noting what numbers are actually available for players to wear. Since 2023, an update to the NFL rulebook has broadened the amount of numbers that specific positions can wear.

Quarterbacks can wear from 0-19.

Defensive backs can wear from 0-49.

Punters and kickers can choose from 0-49 and 90-99.

Running backs, fullbacks, tight ends, and wide receivers can choose from 0-49 and 80-89.

Offensive linemen can choose from 50–79.

Defensive linemen and linebackers can choose from 50–79 and 90–99.

Here are the numbers for the 2026 Dolphins draft picks, along with the stories behind them.

DOLPHINS DRAFT PICK JERSEY NUMBERS

Chris Johnson, CB, #3

One of two single-digit numbers selected by a rookie, Johnson is going with a brand-new number. He wore 1 and 21 as a member of San Diego State, but neither number is available for the 27th overall pick. 1 is being worn by Jalen Tolbert, while 21 belongs to Marco Wilson.

Hopefully, Johnson can fare better than the last few Dolphins to wear 3, among them Odell Beckham Jr. and Robbie Chosen.

Caleb Douglas, WR, #7

Douglas has a new number as a member of Miami. He’s sticking in the single digits, having worn 4 with Florida and 5 with Texas Tech.

Call it a superstition, but 7 is not often worn by Dolphins players. Jason Sanders rocked it from 2018-2015, but before that, there was a seven-year gap when Chad Henne last wore it from 2008-2011.

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, #10

Sorry to those who thought Rodriguez would take the number of fellow Texas Tech alum Zach Thomas. Instead, Rodriguez is rocking 10, which was previously worn by Tyreek Hill.

Rodriguez wore 10 at Texas Tech, so it’s a familiar number for him. Before his four seasons with the Red Raiders, he wore 98 in his only year at Virginia.

Trey Moore, LB, #17

It’s interesting how the numbers worn by two of the biggest offensive weapons in seasons past have been flipped to the defense. Moore will rock 17, which was last worn by Jaylen Waddle, and before him Ryan Tannehill.

Moore wore four numbers in college, but none of them were 17. He wore 56, 31, and 1 with UTSA, then 8 with Texas. All of those numbers are taken, with 31 being given to another rookie in this draft class.

Chris Bell, WR, #18

Bell also will have a new number with Miami, being 18. This was last worn by a fellow wide receiver, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Erik Ezukanma, another wide receiver, also wore this number with the Dolphins for a couple of seasons.

Bell’s two numbers he wore at Louisville were 80 and 0, a pretty broad range. 0 is being used by Ollie Gordon II, while 80 is with tight end Jalin Conyers.

Kyle Louis, LB, #19

Considered by many to be a steal for Miami in this draft, Louis was not able to snag a number familiar with him at Pitt, settling for 19. He wore 38 and 9 with the Panthers.

Cedrick Wilson was the last Dolphin to wear this number, and before him, Skylar Thompson. 19 was also a common number for wide receivers over the years — Wilson, Jakeem Grant and Brandon Marshall, just to name a few.

Michael Taaffe, S, #31

There were no rookies who opted for a number in the 20s, so we’re moving on to Taaffe. 31 will be his number, a new one for him — five numbers off from 36, which he wore at Texas alongside 16.

Jason Maitre was the last Dolphins player to wear 31. If 19 was a popular number with receivers, 31 was just as popular with running backs — Ollie Gordon II and Raheem Mostert have worn the number recently.

Seydou Traore, TE, #49

Traore is also going with a new number in Miami, being 49. He wore a handful of numbers in college — 18 at Arkansas State, then 82, 18, and 8 with Mississippi State. 82 was the only one that was available. Punter Seth Vernon had the number earlier in the offseason.

Max Llewellyn, EDGE, #57

Another player with a new number, Llewellyn is rocking 57. He solely wore 48 with Iowa, but that number’s being worn by punter Bradley Pinion.

DJ Campbell, OG, #63

Campbell will rock 63 this season, which is another new number. He exclusively wore 52 with Texas, but Patrick Paul has the rights to that number. 63 is a common number with Miami linemen, having last been worn by Mason Brooks.

Kadyn Proctor, OT, #74

Depending on how you felt about Liam Eichenberg and his tenure in Miami, you might be horrified to find out that the 12th overall pick of the Dolphins is wearing 74. It’s not a tribute to him; that’s just the number he wore during his three seasons with Alabama.

Will Kacmarek, TE, #82

Kacmarek has a new number in Miami, but 82 is awfully close to the two numbers he wore in college — 87 with Ohio, and 89 with Ohio State. Both numbers are being worn by Miami tight ends, Cole Turner and Ben Sims. Dee Eskridge was the last Dolphins player to wear 82.

Kevin Coleman Jr., WR, #83

Coleman is taking his collegiate number, 3, and adding 80 to it. He wore 3 with Louisville, Mississippi State and Missouri, but that number ended up going to Chris Johnson.