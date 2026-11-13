Breaking Down the Good News/Bad News Regarding Dolphins WR Chris Bell

Rookie wide receiver Chris Bell likely won't play for the Miami Dolphins against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10, but the update on his status actually wasn't terrible news in the big picture.

Head coach Jeff Hafley said that Bell likely would be listed as doubtful for the game at Lucas Oil Stadium because of a knee injury, but the good news here is that it's not related to the torn ACL that Bell sustained last November during his final season at Louisville.

Instead, Bell was injured in practice Wednesday when he took a hit to the knee. He wound up being listed as limited for that day, didn't practice Thursday and Hafley he also wasn't going to practice Friday.

It's a setback of sorts, for sure, for the rookie third-round pick, but anytime we see Bell and knee on the injury report, there's reason for concern.

It's overall been a tough rookie season for Bell, though he did surpass a lot of expectations by being ready for the start of the regular season.

The production, however, has been very pedestrian.

Bell has appeared in all eight games this season, but he's got only 12 catches for 148 yards for a 12.3-yard average with no touchdowns. Worse, he's been held without a catch three times, including during the 19-9 loss agianst the Detroit Lions last Sunday when he was targeted only once.

On that pass attempt, Bell failed to get separation on a slant, an issue that's popped up regularly this season.

Some of that, of course, could be attributed to Bell still working his way back after the knee injury.

The hope, of course, is that Bell can finish with a flurry this season to possibly carry some momentum heading into 2027 because he did flash high-end potential in college.

BREWER OUT AND OTHER INJURY UPDATES

Bell's status was just one of the injury updates that Hafley provided Friday when he also indicated, as expected, that center Aaron Brewer will miss the Colts game because he's still in concussion protocol.

Hafley confirmed that Andrew Meyer will take his place at center in the starting lineup.

The only other player that Hafley said would be out is wide receiver Jared Wayne, who sustained a quad injury in practice Thursday. His absence should mean a return to the lineup for veteran wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, who's had a pretty forgettable season after signing with the Dolphins as a free agent in the spring.

Tight end Will Kacmarek should be ready to go after missing practice Wednesday with quad and knee issues.

Cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. probably won't be activated off PUP for this game after completing his first week of practice.

Lastly, Hafley repeated what he had said before about rookie linebacker Trey Moore, who remains on IR with a pretty significant ankle injury he sustained in the preseason opener at Washington. Hafley said he was "hopeful" that Moore would be able to return at some point this season, though that time doesn't appear imminent and it's probably 50-50 that he'll be back at all in 2026.