First Injury Report of Week 10: Dolphins Offense Could Be Even More Short-Handed Against Indianapolis

Quarterback Kyle McCord is set to make his NFL debut for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but it might have to do without having the team's All-Pro center snapping him the ball.

The Dolphins released their first injury report of Week 10 on Wednesday and what stood out was center Aaron Brewer not practice because of a concussion.

While it's too early to rule out Brewer for the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, the fact he didn't practice Wednesday doesn't bode well. Based on the Return to Play protocol for players dealing with concussions, it's probably a must that Brewer practice Thursday on a limited basis for him to have a chance to play against the Colts.

And rest assured the Dolphins will be very careful not to rush him into action.

SERIES OF CONCUSSIONS

The Dolphins unfortunately are becoming accustomed to having to deal with concussions, as both edge defender Chop Robinson and guard Kadyn Proctor missed a game this season because of that issue.

Robinson had to sit out the Week 2 game against San Francisco, while Proctor missed the Week 8 game against the New England Patriots.

It should be noted that ahead of that New England game, cornerback JuJu Brents also missed the Wednesday practice because of a concussion before he was limited Thursday and a full participant Friday. He ended up playing against the Patriots.

Brewer played every snap against the Lions during the 19-9 loss Sunday, so this llikely was another case of him reporting symptoms the following day.

OTHER OFFENSIVE ISSUES

The other player on the 53-man roster who didn't practice Wednesday was rookie tight end Will Kacmarek, who is dealing with quad/knee issues.

He left the game against Detroit after taking a big shot to the side of the leg after a short reception and was seen at practice Wednesday wearing a compression sleeve on his left leg.

If he were unable to play against Indianapolis, it likely would mean more reps for fellow rookie Seydou Traore, who's gotten more involved on offense is recent weeks and also would mean an appearance by waiver wire pick-up Justin Joly.

The other issue to monitor on offense involves rookie wide receiver Chris Bell, who is back on the injury report with limited participation in practice because of a knee issue.

Bell, who is nearing the one-year anniversary of the torn ACL he sustained in his final season at Louisville, last was on the injury report before the Week 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It's logical to think, though not certain, he's dealing with some soreness in his surgically repaired knee.

That obviously isn't a great development after he wasn't on the injury report at all for the past three games.

Bell played 36 offensive snaps against Detroit after playing 45 against the New England Patriots. He was targeted only once against the Lions, the result being an incomplete pass.