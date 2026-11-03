Dolphins Tuesday Mailbag: How Should We Evaluate the Rookie Class?

Part 1 of the post-Patriots game Miami Dolphins on SI mailbag:

From Dolfan Rob:

Why hasn’t any reporter asked either the head coach or the special teams coach what is up with the kickoff/punt coverage? Or maybe they have and I’ve missed it. But can’t we do better than simply just kicking out of the end zone and giving up the 35-yard line? Thank you!

Hey Rob, yes, Jeff Hafley and Chris Tabor have been asked and you make a valid point because ideally you’d like to pin the opponent inside, say, their own 25 and that can happen easily with a penalty on the return, for example. The flip side, though, is giving the ball at the 35 with the touchback eliminates the possibility of a big return, and there’s value in that as well. Another factor is the idea of providing the special teams game reps in kickoff coverage, which is not happening with the touchbacks. So, yeah, maybe covering kickoffs again might be the play here.

From Ed Helinski:

Was it due to the lousy weather conditions against the Pats, or are we going to continue to see a short game passing attack by the Dolphins?

Hey Ed, the Dolphins utilized a short passing game against the Jets and it worked great. Against New England, there were a couple of shots downfield, including the late touchdown pass to Kevin Coleman Jr. I don’t think we want as many shots downfield as we saw in the early weeks and the New England was good in that sense. There just has to be better execution along with better production from the run game.

From Matt Morrissey:

Hi Alain, from your perspective in the locker room, how are team morale and confidence changing each week as the losses accrue? Is it noticeably different to what you have seen since the 2019 season?

Hey Matt, it’s all about expectations and the make-up of the team, and in 2019 as in 2026 it’s mostly a young group that fully understood the challenges ahead. Nobody likes losing and there’s always frustration after a loss, but we haven’t seen any effect on team morale or confidence to this point, and I suspect we won’t at any time during the season.

From Jorge Francisco boyd:

Hi Alain, with the way we played against the Patriots, do the Dolphins have any chance to win against Detroit and, if so, why? Is Chop Robinson coming into his own?

Hey Jorge, last question first, and the answer depends what you mean by “coming into his own.” If you’re asking whether Robinson has improved from last year, then the answer is yes. If the question is whether Robinson has arrived as an impact player, the answer is there’s still more to be done, and it starts with consistency. Robinson has been a major topic of discussion lately because his pass-rushing metrics are really, really good, except that some (like me) just don’t see that on film and we also have to remember he’s pretty much a pass rusher still at this time. As for the Detroit game, sure, the Dolphins can win, but I suspect it would take a gigantic effort from the offense because I don’t see how the defense will slow down the Lions.

From Charles Boyd:

I know it’s early, but what do you see as the positions of need for next year’s draft?

Hey Charles, it might be quicker to point out the positions where there’s no need. But I’d say the ones that stand out, assuming the main players are back in 2027, would be edge defender, cornerback, tight end, safety, defensive tackle and guard. Quarterback comes into the picture if the Dolphins decide that Malik Willis simply isn’t the answer and I personally am not ready to do that.

From Mmmm:

I’m a big fan of both of our 3rd round WRs. I’m waiting for the Chris Bell awakening. When is it coming? Also, shoulder issue? Omar hinted at something on the collective. Appreciate the answer and your work!

Not aware of a Chris Bell shoulder issue, so can’t speak to that, though we’ll get an injury report Wednesday and might see if there’s something there. I’ve been saying for a bit that I think it’ll be toward later in the season, if not next year, that we see a Bell awakening, as you call it. As this time, he looks like a solid possession receiver and nothing more, but I think there’s more to his game.

From Jeff Horst:

Alain, I know there is a lot of hype on the Dolphins rookie draft class; I’m optimistic as well. Is this class possibly overrated because so many get to play as rookies? If on veteran teams many would only play special teams, opportunities abound this season. Thoughts?

Hey Jeff, can’t disagree with anything you said there. I also think that every time a rookie makes one play, it seems to be portrayed later on as having had a great game, even with some breakdowns later on. As you said, there’s every reason to be optimistic about what the Dolphins have in their 2026 draft class, but I think we would do well to wait a bit before we start anointing too many players based on highlight plays here and there.