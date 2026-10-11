Breaking Down the Week 5 Dolphins Inactive Info

After their Saturday moves, the Miami Dolphins' inactive list for their Week 5 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals should have been very easy to predict.

It's the reason, in fact, we didn't do our usual inactive projections Sunday morning — because, quite frankly, going 7-for-7 on this day would have required no effort.

The Dolphins made this projection easy by ruling out four players Friday and elevating running back Carlos Washington Jr. from the practice squad Saturday because there was no way newcomer Kaytron Allen could play against Cincinnati after just arriving as a waiver claim.

That left two inactive list spots, and those have been earmarked — at least for the time being — to young players DJ Campbell and Chukwuebuka Godrick as the ninth and 10th offensive linemen on a unit that always has no more than eight active.

The four injured players on the inactive list are wide receiver Caleb Douglas (ankle), edge Rob Beal Jr. (hamtring), cornerback Reese Taylor (quad) and tight end Justin Joly (concussion). Joly was inactive for three of the first four games, so he might have been inactive regardless, but his concussion clinched that spot for him this week.

Douglas and Beal will be out for a third consecutive game after being injured in the Week 2 loss against the San Francisco 49ers, and the hope is they'll be able to return after the bye when the Dolphins face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Not that there was any doubt after he was activated from injured reserve Saturday, but defensive tackle Kenneth Grant will make his season debut against the Bengals with his return from a training camp toe injury.

BENGALS INACTIVES

The Cincinnati Bengals made one of their wide receivers inactive for this game, but it wasn't either Ja'Marr Chase or Tee Higgins, their two standout starters.

Instead, it was Colbie Young, who was listed on the final injury report with a knee injury.

Chase and Higgins entered the week as question marks after both being injured in the Bengals' 22-17 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4 (Chase with a concussion and Higgins with an adductor issue), but it became pretty clear by the end of the week they both would be able to play, particularly after being full participants in practice Friday.

Along with Young, the Bengals inactives are safety Kyle Dugger, center Connor Lew, offensive tackle Myles Hinton, tight end Jack Endries and defensive tackle Landon Robinson.