You won’t find many teams in the NFL this season, or even in recent history, that have invested more stock in their rookies than the Miami Dolphins.

Rookies have accounted for 29% of Miami’s snaps this season, the highest mark in the NFL by a considerable margin, with the Cleveland Browns ranking second at 19%. Nine Dolphins rookies have played at least 35% of the team’s offensive or defensive snaps, and six have played more than half.

For perspective, the 436 combined snaps Miami’s rookies played in the season opener were the most by any team in Week 1 since Sportradar began tracking the statistic in 2006.

Heading into Week 12 of the Dolphins’ season, let’s take a look at how each rookie’s stock is performing.

Stock up

LB Jacob Rodriguez

No need to overcomplicate things.

The rookie linebacker currently ranks tied for eighth in the NFL with 93 tackles and first among all rookies.

The statistics shouldn’t serve as a blindfold to some of his shortcomings on the field, as Rodriguez gets undressed in coverage at times by some of the league’s more athletic tight ends and blown up at the point of contact by pulling guards.

That said, he seems to be acclimating to the physicality of the league more and more every week. To be able to rack up statistics at that rate while also being tasked with handling communications throughout the defense as the green-dot guy is already a solid return on a second-round pick.

His stock is trending up, with the expectation that he’ll only get better as the game continues to slow down for him.

CB Chris Johnson

It may have been ugly at first, but throwing your first-round pick into the fire immediately and letting him take his lumps is one way to put a young corner in a sink-or-swim situation and eventually get him up to speed.

Johnson had a rough first couple of games, during which he was handed a wide variety of tasks, from keeping up with shifty slot receivers to matching up with tight ends who had a considerable size and weight advantage, or occasionally bumping outside.

Regarded as one of the more polished and cerebral corners available coming out of college, Johnson has been able to free himself from the shackles of simply worrying about not messing up and has started to impact the game even when the ball isn’t thrown his way.

While responsible for a deep half of the field against Indianapolis, Johnson broke on a pass in front of him and showed impressive closing speed to pick off a slightly errant throw and return it 59 yards for a touchdown.

As he continues to develop, expect Johnson to be flexed outside more, given how well he played there at San Diego State. Regardless of where he ultimately settles, it appears the Dolphins struck gold with the 27th overall pick.

G Kadyn Proctor

We knew this wasn’t always going to look pretty heading into the season. Already regarded as a relatively raw prospect, Proctor was also tasked with learning a new position, moving from left tackle at Alabama to left guard in Miami.

All in all, Proctor, who ranks fifth among nine qualifying rookie guards according to Pro Football Focus, has demonstrated encouraging improvement on a game-to-game basis, outside of his rough outing against Buffalo.

Against Indianapolis the week prior, Proctor didn’t surrender a single pressure across 42 pass-blocking snaps.

Against the Bills, however, he was often caught reaching and overcommitting. On one play, he threw a halfhearted cut block at Buffalo’s Landon Jackson rather than properly moving laterally to square himself up and make the block, allowing the defender to affect Kyle McCord’s throw.

It’s the type of technical deficiencies you’d expect from a rookie. Fortunately for Miami, they’re also correctable.

EDGE Rodney McGraw

There’s still a relatively small sample size to work with when evaluating McGraw, but the fact that the undrafted rookie has worked his way into Miami’s defensive line rotation is encouraging in itself.

McGraw played a season-high 19 defensive snaps against Buffalo, accounting for 24% of the team’s defensive workload after playing just 15% against Indianapolis.

Granted, injuries along Miami’s defensive front have opened the door for more opportunities, but for a player who went undrafted, getting meaningful defensive reps this early in his career is enough to warrant an uptick in his stock.

RB Kaytron Allen

Again, not a whole lot to evaluate here, but Allen has made the most of his limited opportunities since being claimed off waivers from Washington in October.

The former Penn State running back hauled in a 46-yard reception off a fake punt against Detroit in his Dolphins debut and returned three kickoffs for 80 yards against Buffalo.

With Jaylen Wright averaging just 1.6 yards per carry this season, it wouldn’t hurt to get a more extensive look at Allen down the stretch, particularly at this point of the Dolphins’ season.

Holding steady

WR Caleb Douglas

Let’s be very clear: Douglas is on pace to finish the season with 48 catches, 794 receiving yards and four touchdowns despite having missed three games. That’s impressive production from a third-round pick, and numbers anybody would willingly plug into their offense.

But we’ve known Douglas was capable of this since the first game of the season, or even training camp, depending on who you ask.

With Douglas having hauled in just 24 of the 45 targets thrown his way, including two of 10 against Buffalo, the next step for his stock to continue trending upward is proving he can handle the workload that comes with being a No. 1 receiver in the NFL.

S Michael Taaffe

Similarly, we’ve known what we’re getting from Michael Taaffe since pretty early in the season.

It’s hard not to fall in love with the hard-nosed former walk-on who has a knack for finding himself around the football. His three interceptions are the most by a Dolphins rookie since Vontae Davis recorded four in 2009.

That said, turn on the tape and you’ll see that Taaffe can be an absolute liability in coverage.

Not necessarily in the sense of being overly aggressive or easily swindled. The guy just simply isn’t a physical match for some of the receivers and tight ends roaming the open field.

Unless his role can be consolidated into something resembling a run-first, rover-type safety who operates closer to the line of scrimmage, the concern is that he’ll give up as many big plays in coverage as he makes himself.

FB DJ Herman

Viewed as the feel-good story of training camp, watching Herman play fullback feels a lot like watching a linebacker trying to play offense — which, in fairness, is exactly what he is.

When he has a clean shot at a defender, he consistently delivers. He even possesses the instincts to square up and mirror defenders, stemming from his days as a linebacker at San Diego State.

The difference is that, as a linebacker, once a running back gave him a little wiggle, Herman could still salvage the play by getting his arms around him and bringing him to the ground.

That doesn’t work for a fullback trying to block a linebacker. Herman can often get caught lunging at defenders and, unfortunately, even falling on his face at times.

TE Will Kacmarek

Judging Kacmarek’s rookie campaign by his five catches for 35 yards would be doing him a disservice.

The Dolphins knew what they were getting when they drafted the Ohio State product in the third round, and he’s played 38% of Miami’s offensive snaps this season despite his limited involvement in the passing game.

Kacmarek graded out as the Dolphins’ best run blocker against Indianapolis, according to Pro Football Focus.

Whether he can eventually develop into a serviceable receiving threat remains to be seen, but he’s already carved out a role doing what Miami drafted him to do.

TE Seydou Traore

While Traore has yet to haul in his first NFL reception, the fifth-round pick has accounted for a team-high 82% of Miami’s special teams snaps this season.

His involvement offensively has dwindled over the past three games, going from 13 snaps against Detroit to six against Indianapolis and just two against Buffalo.

For the time being, there’s nothing wrong with Traore earning his keep on special teams while the Dolphins figure out where he fits best.

S Kyle Louis

The former Pitt linebacker, now listed as a safety, missed a solid chunk of the first half of the season with a knee injury.

Louis played a season-high 25 defensive snaps against Indianapolis before that number was nearly cut in half against Buffalo.

There hasn’t been enough of a sample size to move the needle in either direction.

Stock down

WR Chris Bell

The effort is definitely respected, and we know what they say about hindsight, but at this point, you could make a pretty solid argument that Chris Bell would have been better served sitting out the first half of the season.

As Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart says, the rookie receiver has looked like he’s lumbering up and down the field for much of the year, a far cry from the explosive receiver we saw at Louisville before he tore his ACL.

There have been flashes, like his four-catch, 67-yard performance against Kansas City in Week 3, but they’ve been few and far between.

Through nine appearances, Bell has recorded just 13 receptions for 156 yards and has yet to find the end zone. Over his last two appearances, he’s caught one pass for eight yards.

It’s difficult to tell how much of what we’re seeing is a rookie struggling to separate against NFL defensive backs and how much is a receiver who simply hasn’t gotten his legs back underneath him.

WR Kevin Coleman Jr.

Considering how much the Dolphins have been willing to involve their young receivers this season, it’s a bit concerning that Coleman has struggled to become part of the equation offensively.

Despite having played 39% of Miami’s offensive snaps this season, the fifth-round pick has hauled in just nine of the 28 passes thrown his way for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

After seeing an uptick in playing time against Indianapolis with Chris Bell sidelined, Coleman was back down to just 12 offensive snaps against Buffalo.

His contributions as a return specialist, averaging 29.5 yards per kickoff return, give reason to think he’ll stick around beyond this season, though.