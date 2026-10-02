Counting Down the Five Best Dolphins Victories Against Minnesota

The Miami Dolphins will head into their Week 4 matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium with a 7-6 all-time regular season record against the Minnesota Vikings, but in search of their first victory in the series since 2014.

Of course, the teams have met only once every four years since 2002, the last meeting coming at Hard Rock Stadium in 2022.

The series has featured its share of memorable games, including the one that capped off the 1973 NFL season and got the Dolphins their second consecutive Super Bowl title.

THE TOP FIVE DOLPHINS WINS AGAINST MINNESOTA

5. 2010 at Minnesota — Dolphins 14, Vikings 10

After opening their 2010 season with a road victory against Buffalo, the Dolphins made it back-to-back road wins against a Vikings team led by Brett Favre and Adrian Peterson. As the score might suggest, defense won that game for Miami. The Dolphins recorded four takeaways, including Koa Misi's fumble recovery for a touchdown off a Cameron Wake sack that gave Miami a 14-0 lead in the third quarter.

4. 2014 at Miami — Dolphins 37, Vikings 35

This game on the next-to-last weekend of the regular season was absolutely wild, with the teams combining for 41 points in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins won it when Terrence Fede blocked a punt out of the end zone for a safety with 41 seconds left, 20 seconds after Ryan Tannehill's touchdown pass to Damian Williams had tied the score.

3. 2006 at Miami — Dolphins 24, Vikings 20

Let's call this one the JT game. The 2006 season was pretty forgettable for the Dolphins outside of Jason Taylor's performance, which earned him NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors. And one of his signature games came against the Vikings when he had a sack, two forced fumbles and a 51-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter that he punctuated with a Michael Jordan dunking leap into the end zone.

2. 1972 at Minnesota — Dolphins 16, Vikings 14

The first-ever meeting between the teams produced the Dolphins' closest call of their perfect season. Miami was in serious trouble trailing 14-6 and with Minnesota having a first-and-10 at the Dolphins 43 with 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter. But back-to-back sacks by Nick Buoniconti and Vern Den Herder ended the threat, and the Dolphins answered the challenge with a field goal drive, a three-and-out on defense and a game-winning touchdown drive that culminate in Bob Griese's 3-yard TD pass to tight end Jim Mandich with 1:28 left.

1. Super Bowl VIII at Houston — Dolphins 24, Vikings 7

Gotta go with a Super Bowl win at the top, don't we? While the Dolphins didn't go undefeated in 1973, this Super Bowl performance was even more impressive than the one from the perfect season because of the way they dominated the Vikings. The Dolphins punished Minnesota with its running game, amassing 196 yards on a whopping 53 carries, including the last 25 offensive plays they ran.