The Top 10 Miami Dolphins Home Openers (And Full History)

The Miami Dolphins will be looking to restart an home opener winning streak when they face the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

The Dolphins had won three home openers in a row before they were outlasted by the New England Patriots, last year. The Dolphins will be facing the Chiefs in their home opener for the second time, though the first needs an asterisk because it came in Week 7 after a players' strike wiped out three weeks after Miami opened with back-to-back road games.

Overall, the Dolphins have a 41-18-1 record in openers, and along the way there have been some memorable games. Here's our countdown of the top 10, based on excitement level, overall significance and uniqueness of the contests, along with our bottom 10 list that needs to include that poor performance at Indy last year.

COUNTING DOWN THE TOP 10 DOLPHINS HOME OPENERS

10 — 2013: Miami 27, Atlanta 23

In one of Ryan Tannehill's brightest moments as Dolphins quarterback, he led the Dolphins to a comeback victory with a late touchdown pass to tight end Dion Sims.

9 — 2002: Miami 49, Detroit 21

Ricky Williams announces his arrival in a big way with a dominating performance against the Lions. The game also features the feel-good story of running back Robert Edwards scoring two touchdowns in his first game back after his devastating injury at a Pro Bowl event.

8 — 1995: Miami 52, N.Y. Jets 14

This wasn’t a particularly exciting game, but beating the Jets by 38 points deserves recognition. The Dolphins took advantage of six Jets turnovers.

7 — 2024: Miami 20, Jacksonville 17

This was a wild day, to be sure, one that began with Tyreek Hill getting detained next to Hard Rock Stadium after a traffic violation and then scoring on an 80-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa to help the Dolphins come from behind.

6 — 2018: Miami 27, Tennessee 20

This game forever will be remembered for the two lengthy lightning delays that made it the longest game in NFL history, clocking at a ridiculous 7 hours, 8 minutes. But it also was a game filled with big plays — in the fourth quarter alone, the Dolphins got a 102-yard kickoff return by Jakeem Grant and a 75-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill to Kenny Stills, and the Titans got a 94-yard kickoff return by Darius Jennings.

Titans running back David Fluellen (32) tackles Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) on a punt return in the weather-delayed second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. | George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

5 — 2014: Miami 33, New England 20

The second half of that opener, when the Dolphins outscored the Patriots 23-0, might have been the team's finest half of the millennium (given the competition). Newcomer Knowshon Moreno set the tone with 134 rushing yards, while Cameron Wake had two sacks and two forced fumbles.

4 — 2016: Miami 30, Cleveland 24 (OT)

After back-to-back road losses to open the Adam Gase era, the Dolphins won this game when Jay Ajayi scored on an 11-yard run one play after Tannehill completed a 32-yard pass to Jarvis Landry. Little did anyone know this win would help the Dolphins earn a playoff spot. They won that game thanks to three missed field goal by Cody Parkey, including a 46-yard attempt on the last play of regulation. Parkey would become the Dolphins kicker in 2017 and miss two attempts the entire season.

3 — 2023: Miami 70, Denver 20

Like the 2016 game, this was a Week 3 matchup, though this time the Dolphins came home with a 2-0 record. And what they did to the Broncos that day remains astonishing to this day, amassing 726 total yards with De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert each scoring four touchdowns.

2 — 2001: Miami 18, Oakland 15

The Dolphins' 2001 home opener was scheduled against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 16, but all games that weekend were pushed back to the weekend after the end of the regular season because of the events of 9/11. This game, filled with emotion from the start, ended with Jay Fiedler's game-winning touchdown run, capped by the famous picture that captured his celebration with his fist raised after he dove into the end zone.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Fiedler (9) in action against the Oakland Raiders at Pro Player Stadium in the 2001 game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1 — 1994: Miami 39, New England 35

Maybe the most memorable Dan Marino moment in a career filled with them. In his first regular season game since he had torn his Achilles tendon the previous October, Marino outdueled Drew Bledsoe in a dazzling display of passing. Three of Marino’s five touchdown passes on the day went to Irving Fryar, including the game-winning 35-yard hook-up on a fourth-and-5.

MIAMI DOLPHINS HOME OPENER RESULTS

1966 — Oakland 23, Miami 14

1967 — Miami 35, Denver 21

1968 — Oakland 47, Miami 21

1969 — Miami 20, Oakland 20 (tie)

1970 — Miami 20, Oakland 13

1971 — N.Y. Jets 14, Miami 10

1972 — Miami 34, Houston 13

1973 — Miami 21, San Francisco 13

1974 — Miami 21, N.Y. Jets 17

1975 — Oakland 31, Miami 21

1976 — Miami 16, N.Y. Jets 0

1977 — Miami 27, Houston 7

1978 — Miami 31, Buffalo 24

1979 — Miami 19, Seattle 10

1980 — Miami 17, Cincinnati 16

1981 — Miami 30, Pittsburgh 10

1982 — Miami 24, Baltimore 20

1983 — Miami 34, New England 24

1984 — Miami 28, New England 7

1985 — Miami 30, Indianapolis 13

1986 — Miami 30, Indianapolis 10

1987 — Miami 42, Kansas City 0*

1988 — Miami 24, Green Bay 17

1989 — Buffalo 27, Miami 24

1990 — Miami 30, Buffalo 7

1991 — Miami 17, Indianapolis 6

1992 — Miami 26, L.A. Rams 10*

1993 — N.Y. Jets 24, Miami 14

1994 — Miami 39, New England 35

1995 — Miami 52, N.Y. Jets 14

1996 — Miami 24, New England 10

1997 — Miami 16, Indianapolis 10

1998 — Miami 13, Buffalo 7

1999 — Miami 19, Arizona 16

2000 — Miami 23, Seattle 0

2001 — Miami 18, Oakland 15*

2002 — Miami 49, Detroit 21

2003 — Houston 21, Miami 20

2004 — Tennessee 17, Miami 7

2005 — Miami 34, Denver 10

2006 — Buffalo 16, Miami 6

2007 — Dallas 37, Miami 20

2008 — N.Y. Jets 20, Miami 14

2009 — Indianapolis 27, Miami 23

2010 — N.Y. Jets 31, Miami 23

2011 — New England 38, Miami 24

2012 — Miami 35, Oakland 13

2013 — Miami 27, Atlanta 23

2014 — Miami 33, New England 20

2015 — Buffalo 41, Miami 14

2016 — Miami 30, Cleveland 24 (OT)

2017 — Miami 16, Tennessee 10*

2018 — Miami 27, Tennessee 20

2019 — Baltimore 59, Miami 10

2020 — Buffalo 31, Miami 28

2021 — Buffalo 35, Miami 0

2022 — Miami 20, New England 7

2023 — Miami 70, Denver 20

2024 — Miami 20, Jacksonville 17

2025 — New England 33, Miami 27

1987 home opener vs. Kansas City was a strike replacement game; 1992 season opener vs. New England was postponed because of Hurricane Andrew; 2001 home opener vs. Buffalo was postponed because of 9/11; 2017 home opener vs. Tampa Bay was postponed because of Hurricane Iram