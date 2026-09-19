Dolphins-49ers Week 2 National Predictions Roundup: Any Miami Takers?

The Miami Dolphins will look for their first victory of the 2026 season when they face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.

Albert Breer: 49ers

Eva Geitheim: 49ers

Mitch Goldich: 49ers

Mike Kadlick: 49ers

Gilbert Manzano: 49ers

Conor Orr: 49ers

John Pluym: 49ers

Matt Verderame: 49ers

Jarrett Bell: 49ers 38, Dolphins 13

Nick Brinkerhoff: 49ers 35, Dolphins 14

Chris Bumbaca: 49ers 27, Dolphins 17

Nate Davis: 49ers 37, Dolphins 13

Adam Kaufman: 49ers 31, Dolphins 13

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: 49ers 34, Dolphins 17

Analysis: The Dolphins look lost offensively, not a surprise with little to help the running of Malik Willis and De'Von Achane. The talent and experience is bare in relation to what the 49ers have with Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers' defense also has great momentum from Week 1 and will stay hot at home.

Prediction: 49ers 38, Dolphins 13

Matt Bowen: 49ers

Mike Clay: 49ers

• Jeremy Fowler: 49ers

Dan Graziano: 49ers

• Kalyn Kahler: 49ers

Pamela Maldonado: 49ers

Eric Moody: 49ers

Jason Reid: 49ers

• Benjamin Solak: 49ers

• Lindsey Thiry: 49ers

Seth Wickersham: 49ers

Analysis: There won’t be nearly as much hype as when these two teams met in Super Bowl XIX, but the outcome should be similar. If not identical.

Prediction: 49ers 38, Dolphins 16

Jeremy Bergman: 49ers 38, Dolphins 16 Brooke Cersosimo: 49ers 33, Dolphins 16 Gennaro Filice: 49ers 26, Dolphins 14 Bobby Kownack: 49ers 30, Dolphins 16 Dan Parr: 49ers 31, Dolphins 10

Analysis: The Dolphins stayed on the West Coast after losing to the Raiders, while the 49ers have extra rest after playing last Thursday. That matters for an older team. But they are also the better team. This will get out of hand.

Prediction: 49ers 29, Dolphins 10

Zach Berman: 49ers

Chad Graff: 49ers

Jon Greenberg: 49ers

Larry Holder: 49ers

Josh Kendall: 49ers

Nick Kosmider: 49ers

Steve Louis Goldstein: 49ers

Austin Mock: 49ers

Miami Dolphins On SI

Analysis: The reflex when looking at this game is to suggest an absolute mismatch, particularly after the results of Week 1, but things change drastically every year for team between that first and second game. And maybe the 49ers aren't quite as dominant as they were against the Rams and maybe the Dolphins won't be quite as lackluster as they were against Las Vegas. This is also were we'd remind everybody that the biggest underdog in Week 1 was the Arizona Cardinals, and they not only upset the L.A. Chargers, they dominated them. Now, we're going to go so far as predicting the same outcome here, but we get a feeling this game will be closer than anticipated. Unfortunately for Miami fans, the talent disparity will show up in the end.

Prediction: 49ers 27, Dolphins 17