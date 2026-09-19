Dolphins-49ers Week 2 National Predictions Roundup: Any Miami Takers?
In this story:
The Miami Dolphins will look for their first victory of the 2026 season when they face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.
Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.
Sports Illustrated
Albert Breer: 49ers
Eva Geitheim: 49ers
Mitch Goldich: 49ers
Mike Kadlick: 49ers
Gilbert Manzano: 49ers
Conor Orr: 49ers
John Pluym: 49ers
Matt Verderame: 49ers
USA Today Sports
Jarrett Bell: 49ers 38, Dolphins 13
Nick Brinkerhoff: 49ers 35, Dolphins 14
Chris Bumbaca: 49ers 27, Dolphins 17
Nate Davis: 49ers 37, Dolphins 13
Adam Kaufman: 49ers 31, Dolphins 13
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: 49ers 34, Dolphins 17
The Sporting News
Analysis: The Dolphins look lost offensively, not a surprise with little to help the running of Malik Willis and De'Von Achane. The talent and experience is bare in relation to what the 49ers have with Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers' defense also has great momentum from Week 1 and will stay hot at home.
Prediction: 49ers 38, Dolphins 13
ESPN
• Jeremy Fowler: 49ers
• Kalyn Kahler: 49ers
• Benjamin Solak: 49ers
• Lindsey Thiry: 49ers
NBC Sports
Analysis: There won’t be nearly as much hype as when these two teams met in Super Bowl XIX, but the outcome should be similar. If not identical.
Prediction: 49ers 38, Dolphins 16
NFL.com
Jeremy Bergman: 49ers 38, Dolphins 16
Brooke Cersosimo: 49ers 33, Dolphins 16
Gennaro Filice: 49ers 26, Dolphins 14
Bobby Kownack: 49ers 30, Dolphins 16
Dan Parr: 49ers 31, Dolphins 10
CBS Sports
Analysis: The Dolphins stayed on the West Coast after losing to the Raiders, while the 49ers have extra rest after playing last Thursday. That matters for an older team. But they are also the better team. This will get out of hand.
Prediction: 49ers 29, Dolphins 10
The Athletic
Zach Berman: 49ers
Chad Graff: 49ers
Jon Greenberg: 49ers
Larry Holder: 49ers
Josh Kendall: 49ers
Nick Kosmider: 49ers
Steve Louis Goldstein: 49ers
Austin Mock: 49ers
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: The reflex when looking at this game is to suggest an absolute mismatch, particularly after the results of Week 1, but things change drastically every year for team between that first and second game. And maybe the 49ers aren't quite as dominant as they were against the Rams and maybe the Dolphins won't be quite as lackluster as they were against Las Vegas. This is also were we'd remind everybody that the biggest underdog in Week 1 was the Arizona Cardinals, and they not only upset the L.A. Chargers, they dominated them. Now, we're going to go so far as predicting the same outcome here, but we get a feeling this game will be closer than anticipated. Unfortunately for Miami fans, the talent disparity will show up in the end.
Prediction: 49ers 27, Dolphins 17
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL